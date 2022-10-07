Business Spotlight | Staley makes the smooth-ie transition to entrepreneurship with Juice Cap

Emma Staley’s transition from employee to entrepreneur was smooth. On second thought, perhaps smoothie is a better word.

At just 21, Staley is approaching the first anniversary of her journey into business and entrepreneurship as the owner of Juice Cap, a Carbondale cold-pressed juice and smoothie bar located just off the Southern Illinois University campus.

Staley, a graduate of Cobden High School, was an employee of the previous incarnation of the business, located in the former Keepers Quarters restaurant location.

When the former owners decided to sell the business, they need look no further than Staley, who purchased the business and started a very subtle rebranding project. Now, she’s looking for a new home for her business.

“We’re actually searching for a new location,” Staley said. “We’re are good in this location until December, so I’m looking for some kitchen space or somewhere small to relocate. I’m talking with a couple of business owners in the area and I’m just trying to figure out what our next step is.”

She’s not the only one trying to figure things out. Many of her customers enter Juice Cap and then seemingly struggle with what to order from the diverse menu of smoothies and juices, cold-pressed on site. Juices are available in 16 oz. bottles and sport a variety of flavor blends and equally flavorful names: “The Cure” includes cucumber, spinach, kale, wheat grass, turmeric, lemon and black pepper. “Saluki Sweet” – mixed to a beautiful maroon color – contains beet, carrot, orange, apple and lemon. A juice called “Orange You Glad” includes orange, pineapple, carrots, mint and lime.”

A number of other flavors and some seasonal and limited-time-only options are also available. For example, Staley recently celebrated National Coffee Day and the first of October with a pumpkin spice latte offering.

Juice Cap also features nearly a dozen fresh-made smoothies made with the customers’ choice of milks and the option of adding in protein powder, spices or selected greens and seeds.

As a young entrepreneur, Staley said she often turns to other business owners and leaders for advice. She said Rob McGee of Coliseum Coffee has been very helpful, as has the staff of the Illinois Small Business Development Center at SIU. Still, she said she would like to collaborate with more 20-something business owners.

“There’s not many of us, it would be nice to visit and compare notes with others,” she said. “I really hope to see more young entrepreneurs in the Carbondale area.”

She said she has been surprised by the wide variety of her customers at Juice Cap.

“We have so many different people from different places, different backgrounds and ethnicities, it’s really great to see everybody come together,” she explained. “We get young people, older people and SIU students. I enjoy getting to meet them all.”

Staley said in addition to finding a new home for Juice Cap, she is hoping to expand her menu as well.

“I would like to provide some food: maybe sandwiches, salads, soups, maybe some grab-and-go style items,” she said. “Of course, I really want to see us get our own brick-and-mortar location where I can customize it and it can become a place to bring the community together, a sort of destination. I want people to be able to come, sit, hang out, chat and share a healthy beverage.”