Business Spotlight | The Emery Brothers Skating Rink still rolling along

Tonya Mathews and her husband Tim have owned the Emery Brothers Roller Skating Rink in Marion for nearly a dozen years, but Tonya’s ties to the rink are much longer.

In fact, it is hard for her to recall a time where roller skating in general and the Emery Brothers Rink in particular were not a part of her life.

“I actually grew up here, skating as a child,” she recalled. “Working here was my first job at 16 and I absolutely loved it. I worked here as a part-time job and sometimes it was a second job for me.”

She said when the Emery family wanted to slow down, she stepped into an assistant manager role and then when the family was ready to retire, she and Tim were eager to take over. For her, roller skating is more than just about a fun afternoon or evening.

“I think roller skating’s appeal is that it is something that everyone has done at some point in their lives. Maybe you kind of fade out of it, but have kids it comes back again,” she said, adding that skating can be a lifelong pastime. “We of course have a lot of kids that come, but we also have adults who skated when they were kids and we have grandparents. They’ve told us they skated here, their kids skated here and now their grandkids are skating at Emery Brothers.”

It is easy for generations to enjoy the roller skating rink, located on Rt. 37 north of Marion. It has been a fixture in the community since 1957. Even though the technology of roller skating has changed over the years, many of the standard aspects of the activity are the same.

“We still do the limbo in every skating session, there are races, couples skates and even the reverse skate – everyone likes to skate the opposite direction at some point,” Mathews said.

The rink offers regular skating sessions on weekends and a special “Cheap Skate” on Tuesday nights. Mathews said that Friday nights are especially popular with teens. The facility also has a Christian night on the first Monday of each month and Emery Brothers host birthday parties and other events.

“Roller skating is something that is very hot right now; everybody is brining skating back into their lives,” she explained. “I think whenever COVID hit, everyone was looking for something to do outside and roller skating just really kind of took off. Once we were able to open our doors again, they came in full swing. Roller skating is definitely back.”

She continued, “Skating is something that’s active, there’s music playing and you can be out with friends or your kids. It’s just something fun to do.”

Mathews said she still enjoys the opportunities to lace up a pair of skates herself and take a spin.

“I love to get out there and skate, especially on teen nights,” she said. “They sometimes tend to forget that I do still know how to roller skate and it’s always fun to get out there.”