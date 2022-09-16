Business Spotlight | The JAY Effect: Seasoning a local business

When representatives of Carbondale’s Neighborhood Co-op Grocery placed the store’s most recent order for The JAY Effect, they ordered eight cases of the locally-produced food seasoning.

It was the third or fourth time the Co-op has restocked the product and a much larger quantity than the few bottles they agreed to try and sell about 18 months ago.

Not bad for a line of seasonings that came about all because friends told Jay Anderson the seasoning he used on his grilled meat was too salty. That friendly criticism was the spark for The JAY Effect, a line of spice and herb seasonings available online and at area grocers.

“My husband loves to grill and he was using some of the traditional seasoning mixes that you can get at any store and every now and then he would get the comment from some of the people eating our food who would say it was good, but too salty,” James’ wife Yemisi recalled. “That was when I asked him, if he had ever thought about making his own seasonings.”

Despite her husband’s answer of no, Anderson said she felt obligated to try and mix up a seasoning, but the first attempts – completely without the inclusion of salt – were good, but did not have the exact flavor the couple was looking for.

She said, “We went back and I mixed up some again, this time, I added a little salt. We started getting some feedback from our friends and family. ‘This is consistently good,’ they would say, and that was important to note because each time we made it, it tasted like the time before.

Anderson said her plan was to simply make the blend for use at home and on meats the couple served as part of their catering business, but, as a woman of strong Christian faith, she said she felt there was more, that it was the beginning of a seasoning company.

“I did not realize that it was going to turn into an entire line of spices that we would be selling commercially,” she said. “Every time I prayed about things, I would come out with a new idea; a new piece of the puzzle – a logo, an idea about packaging, that sort of thing.”

Anderson, who had launched another business and helps other entrepreneurs through her role with the Office of Economic and Regional Development at Southern Illinois University, started developing the business, taking each step as she felt led.

Working in a commercial kitchen to produce the blends of pure spices and herbs, the Andersons created a line of seasonings, calling the brand The JAY effect – the name short for James and Yemisi. Today, seasoning blends include: original, garlic and herb and a special edition cinnamon spice as well as three for specific types of foods; taco, seafood and Cajun.

The company sells their products online and at the Neighborhood Co-op Grocery in Carbondale, Small’s Meat Market in Marion and Midtown Market in Paducah.

“Sales have been good and we are at the point where things are consistent and we have repeat customers, so now it is time for us to expand our reach, we’re getting into more stores and starting to reach customers that we probably otherwise wouldn’t see,” she said.

Anderson said she is thankful for the growth of The JAY Effect.

“Almost every month when I sit and look at things, I am amazed,” she said, adding that she is eager to see where the business goes in the future. “As a woman of faith, I’m trying not to limit God and what He wants to do with this business. In my brain, I say that it is OK to stay small and local, but at the same time, I’m OK with it growing and being bigger than what I expect.”

She said, regardless of how the business changes in the future, one thing will remain the same: The product.

“I don’t want the products to lose their integrity as we grow,” she explained. “Even if we get to the point where we manufacturing on a larger level and it’s not just us in the kitchen, I don’t want to be like other companies that add more salt or things like that just to cut costs. I just want to keep the same quality we have always had.”