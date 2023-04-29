It is a busy and very fragrant time of year for Doug and Charlotte Clover. As the owners and operators of Shawnee Hills Lavender in rural Cobden, the couple is preparing to welcome guests to the region’s first lavender farm for the annual self-pick season, set for three weekends in June.

Lavender has become the pair’s passion – one that started with a magazine article.

“We kind of got started on a whim,” Charlotte Clover admitted. “I read an article in Midwest Living Magazine about the top 10 lavender farms in the Midwest and I noticed there weren’t any listed for the state of Illinois. We visited a few farms and just went from there.”

She said they owned a hillside and convinced her husband it would be a good place for lavender.

“I thought this was something we could do prior to our retirement and maybe into our retirement,” she said. “He told me this would be his ‘last great adventure’ with me.”

After researching and learning all they could about lavender – including discovering that the region’s soil conditions, climate and humidity were less than ideal for lavender – their first 200 plants were set. As those grew, more were added in the coming years. Shawnee Hills Lavender now includes about 900 plants spread over almost two acres. The farm includes nine different varieties of lavender.

“Lavender is not native to Southern Illinois and we knew that when we started. We knew the odds would be against us,” she said.

“There was nobody else around here raising lavender,” she said. “We were the first in Southern Illinois and the closest farms to us at the time were in Indianapolis and St. Louis. Other lavender farms are cropping up in a lot of different places, but everybody’s finding out that it’s not as easy to grow as they figured.”

Each year, plants which have not survived are replaced and Paul has made it his job to care for each of the lavender plantings, as well as the raised growing beds and the soil.

“It’s a lot of manual labor and Doug is more of the farmer,” she explained. “With lavender you have to weed it and it has to be trimmed in the spring, right after the first frost and that promotes new growth. Then we have to get everything ready for everyone to come and pick their lavender.”

The Clovers have opened their farm to the public for lavender picking each year since 2016. Three weekends are planned for 2023 – the first three weekends of June – when visitors can cut and bundle their own lavender as well as enjoy lavender-themed items (including a popular lavender-hinted lemonade) from the farm’s gift shop. Self-selected and packaged bundles of lavender are $5 each. She said lavender is in its prime in June and it takes more than a dozen family members to make the weekends successful.

Clover said during the “U-Pick” days in 2022, more than 2,500 people visited the farm. After the public season, there is still work to be done.

“When the season shuts down, we harvest it, dry it upside down and that is our product that we sell in a dried state throughout the year at the Annabelle Market in Anna,” she said.

Both at the market and at the gift shop on the farm, a variety of lavender-related products are available as well.

“It’s everything about lavender from lavender-colored hair clips and body lotions to homemade soaps, teas, T-shirts and more. If it is lavender or purple, we probably have it,” she said.

Clover said she when the couple started, she was unaware of the real popularity of lavender.

“I didn’t realize how popular the scent was or about the craze of lavender,” she said. “It’s a very old plant, but remains a very popular fragrance.”

“U-Pick” sessions are set for the weekends of June 3-4, 10-11 and 17-18, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. More information is available at www.shawneehillslavender.com.