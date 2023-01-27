Business Spotlight | Union County startup SOE promotes regional pride

A Union County couple – one a native Southern Illinoisan and the other a transplant from central Illinois who has developed a deep love for the region – are helping others share their own affinity for the area.

Audrey Sirles and finance Austin Burklund started their company, SOE – the name coming from the first letters in the words six, one and eight, with a simple mission: Capture and share the pride people from Southern Illinois have in the region through clothing and other apparel.

The pair, who will be getting married in April, landed on the idea of a regional apparel business while traveling together.

“We noticed that in cities like Nashville or St. Louis and even in other regions, there is all of this apparel showing pride in the city or area. We wanted to do that for Southern Illinois because we love it,” Sirles explained. “We decided to create a positive company that supports Southern Illinois and promotes it across the region.”

Sirles said she comes up with the ideas for items and Burklund does all of the graphic design. Originally, the pair contracted printing to another company in the region, but now does all of the sublimation printing of their products themselves – producing a line of sweatshirts, T-shirts, hats and more.

Many of the company’s designs reflect the region’s geographic outline or ties to institutions in the region. Others reference Southern Illinois University Carbondale such as two Christmas designs: “Maroon and Merry” and “Santa and Salukis” and sports-related slogans (“Saturdays are for the Dawgs”). Some feature the company logo – the numbers “618” inside what could be described as a triangle standing on one point.

“We descried to go with the upside-down triangle,” she explained. “It’s kind of like a pyramid to reflect Little Egypt and it’s also sort of the shape of Southern Illinois.”

Reaction to the company has been overwhelmingly positive, she said. The company has participated in several vendor fairs and markets as well as offering a full catalog on their website. Sirles said she has been surprised by some of the orders.

“We’ve been getting a lot of messages and orders from people in central Illinois, Chicago and even other states,” she said. “My favorite thing is when we get orders and their address is outside of the area.”

Sirles said she believes those orders come from former Southern Illinois residents wanting to show their continuing pride in their former region. She added that the pair eventually plans to be intentional in marketing their wares outside of the 618 area code.

“Eventually we’ll branch out and try to reach out to those other parts of Illinois, but we’re starting, obviously, right now to all of the locals – the people that already live here and love it,” she said. “We just want to promote how awesome our region is and that’s the whole purpose of our brand. We just want everyone to love it as much as we do.”