Wayne County artist Kevin Cole knows there is something special about Southern Illinois and through his graphic prints featuring the region, others are recognizing the region’s beauty as well.

The son of Southern Illinois natives who returned to the area, Cole is a self-taught graphic artist and photographer who has found a niche with prints and posters done in a vintage travel poster style. And even though his work, available predominantly through his online Etsy store called Upscaled Interiors, includes depictions ranging from Washington DC to mushrooms and retro record players to images of national parks in the western United States, his top sellers are from the Shawnee National Forest.

He said the region’s outdoor landscape is perfect for artistic expression.

“It impossible not to gravitate to the natural beauty and history of the area,” he said. “I want to do things that would help draw people to Southern Illinois.”

A longtime photography buff, Cole’s approach is more about thinking pictures than taking pictures.

“I always take my camera and shoot all of the sites, then I take individual pictures and convert them into travel poster-looking art,” he said, explaining that he also uses some newer generative art and artificial intelligence software technologies to enhance scenes.

The result gives one-of-a-kind images which he sells as prints in a variety of sizes. His work is available online at www.upsca leinteriors.com and at the 276 Art Exchange in Equality. Cole said he is exploring other retail and distribution options as well.

Upscaled Interiors offers about 50 different prints, including posters which feature Southern Illinois’ Garden of the Gods, a Shawnee National Forest travel poster, a print of Fairfield and two versions of the R. Buckminster Fuller Dome home in Carbondale. Cole said the Garden of the Gods and Shawnee prints are the most popular items he has offered for sale.

“The sales of each of them are neck-and-neck and those are the two that I’ve had the most success with, so I’ve made those the centerpiece of my shop for the time being,” he said.

Cole added that he hopes to create an entire Southern Illinois collection in the near future.

“I want to promote Southern Illinois and all of the unseen beauty and untapped recreational activities,” he said.

He said customers – especially those who have purchased the Southern Illinois-themed prints – often give him huge compliments.

“One thing I get a lot of is ‘nobody has really been able to capture the essence of being there,’ but they tell me that the prints give them the feel of what it would be like if you were out there yourself,” he explained.

Cole added he hopes to continue to grow Upscaled interiors and its promotion of Southern Illinois. He said he works on designs daily and hopes to have more available soon.

More information about Cole’s artwork is available online at www.upscaleinteriors.com.