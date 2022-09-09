Business Spotlight | West Frankfort's Sarah Garcia teaches hairstylists how to succeed

West Frankfort’s Sarah Garcia knows the tools of the hairdressers’ trade. Working as a hairstylist for more than a dozen years, she is adept with scissors, combs, clippers, color and dryers. Now, she is helping hair professionals across the country with a new set of tools: spreadsheets, 401(k) accounts and budgets.

Through her business, Salon Freedom, Garcia is helping other hairstylists not only run their businesses better, but also look out for their own future.

“My mission simply is to help hairdressers set money aside for retirement, to bring awareness to the need for planning for the future,” Garcia said.

She said too often stylists miss the mark in setting their own course.

“I did a survey of 800 hairdressers and 50% of them had no retirement at all, yet something like 96% of them said they want to retire at age 55,” she said. “There’s a gap – a disconnect – there.”

Garcia said the point was driven home at a seminar she lead in Harrisburg in 2019. After addressing a group of about 100 hairstylists, one older attendee approached her. “Hun, I wish I would have met you 30 years, ago,” the 82 year-old woman who was still working in a salon, told her.

“You don’t want to be 82 and still working behind the chair,” Garcia said, adding that the woman’s comments validated what Garcia believed and was teaching. She said she also had a personal understanding of the challenges of financial management.

“When I first started my salon, I really racked up credit card debt,” she recalled. “It got really serious.”

Then, Garcia also got serious. She eliminated all of her debt and started sharing the principals of making good financial choices and planning for retirement with other hair professionals. Since then she has stepped out from behind the chair and onto the stage where she merges teaching new techniques in hair styling with life lessons on salon management, financial planning and money smarts. Under Salon Freedom, Garcia is a trainer, speaker, mentor and consultant.

“My business has two parts: one is coaching with financial management and the other is that I’m a continuing education provider in Illinois,” she said, explaining that hairstylists must receive continuing education credits each year. In that vein, Garcia teaches salon techniques and advancements, but also works in what she calls a financial segment during her sessions. “I might be teaching on coloring, but I set aside the last hour for finance.”

Through Salon Freedom, Garcia also consults with stylists on a variety of topics ranging from pricing to management. She also is developing plans for a stylist retreat – a business conference at a tropical location – where hairdressers can earn continuing education credits, gain insight into principals of money and relax.

In her efforts to help others, Garcia herself has reached out to the Illinois Small Business Development Center at Southern Illinois University Carbondale to fine-tune her plans and explore options for her business. One of those possibilities includes plans to develop a series of online trainings or other digital content so that her clients can watch and learn at their own convenience.

She stresses her goal is to help other stylists avoid the pitfalls of debt and failure to plan.

“Ultimately, I want to make a difference. I want to help hairdressers so they don’t have to work until they’re 80 years old,” she said.