Tony Wood has one goal in mind: getting the absolute freshest sockeye salmon and other seafood to customers across the country.

To accomplish that goal “Captain Tony,” as he is known, splits his time between his Carbondale home and the remote area of Bristol Bay, Alaska where he leads a small commercial fishing fleet.

How he got to that place is a story unto itself. Wood studied aviation at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. During his collegiate summers, Wood worked as a fishing guide and apprentice pilot in King Salmon, Alaska. After relocating to Alaska, he started his own air taxi and guide business in the region. He was introduced to commercial fishing when a friend asked him to help for a couple of weeks on his vessel. Wood offered to be paid in fish, which he brought back to the Midwest.

“People absolutely loved it and at that point I had been living in Alaska for about 12 years; I didn’t realize that you couldn’t get high quality wild salmon anywhere,” he recalled.

Wood called that realization “a light bulb moment,” which led him to start Wild Alaska Salmon and Seafood in 2003 with a unique approach to the seafood business.

What he began to do was to take the fish he caught, process them right away and flash freeze them to sell directly to consumers in the lower 48.

“Nobody else was doing that,” he said. “Our fish are frozen and or shipped out the same day they are caught. That’s the quality difference. We are currently the only fisherman that is truly independent in southwest Alaska.”

Here’s how it works: the caught fish are immediately put into chilled sea water or on ice, before being offloaded a few hours later to the company’s own processing facility.

“It’s processed within 12 to 24 hours and then flash frozen, so you’re getting a fish that is incredibly fresh,” he said, drawing a comparison to most fish in supermarkets. “It’s usually taken them a week to two weeks to get from the fishing grounds and processed and then transported across the country. By the time the consumer gets that fish, it’s as many as 14 days old. We’re flash freezing the same day they are caught.”

Once Wild Alaska Salmon and Seafood processes and freezes the fish, it is shipped via frozen container to Seattle and then to Carbondale, where a sister company owned by Wood’s wife Heather Huffman, Max Cold Storage, packages and ships the product.

It’s quite an operation.

“Each segment of our business is a business itself, which is why it is so challenging” Wood explained. “The fishing is a business, the processing is a business, the logistics and the shipping is a business.

Some 99% of what he catches is sockeye salmon, but the company has branched out into other lines as well including King salmon, halibut, cod, crab and various seafood which he purchases from other fishermen. In addition to selling directly to consumers online, the fish is sold at 150 small and independent grocers throughout the country including the Neighborhood Coop Grocery in Carbondale. The company also participates in a number of farmers markets in the central states.

Wood said customers not only appreciate Wild Alaska salmon because of its freshness and taste, but that they know who caught their dinner. He said while he wants to grow the company, he never wants to lose his customers’ trust.

“I don’t want to grow this company up into some behemoth, but I want to maintain this level of quality and control to fulfill what our customers really want – high quality seafood delivered to their door,” he said. “We have a 4.9 Google rating with almost 700 reviews and over the years we’ve shipped thousands of orders.”

Information on Wild Alaska Salmon and Seafood is available online at www.wildalaskasalmonandseafood.com.