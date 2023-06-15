Artificial intelligence seems to be making its way into all aspects of life, from images created completely by computer technology to text-generation software raising concerns for school administrators, but some local experts say Southern Illinois businesses of all sizes and types should welcome and adopt AI as a standard business practice.

Jim Nelson, associate professor in the School of Analytics, Finance and Economics at Southern Illinois University Carbondale said AI can free up time and labor, allowing businesses to focus on more profitable tasks.

“AI will let people do what people are good at and let machines do what machines are good at. In that, people are creative; they’re great at out-of-the-box problem solving, but they hate doing repetitive, mundane tasks. Computers and AI are really, really good at that.” he explained.

From answering emails to drafting correspondence, AI systems, such as the popular ChatGPT, a text chatbot released last year, are being used to enhance business by many people. But what is AI?

AI refers to the field of computer science focused on creating intelligent machines that can perform tasks requiring human-like intelligence. It involves the development of algorithms and systems that enable computers to perceive, reason, learn and make decisions based on data and experiences. AI encompasses various subfields, including machine learning, natural language processing, computer vision, and robotics, all aimed at simulating or replicating human intelligence in a computational form.

Read that previous paragraph again. It is an example of what artificial intelligence can do. That paragraph was written by ChatGPT in response to a simple prompt: “Write a three sentence definition of artificial intelligence.” The entire process took just seconds.

That’s exactly what business leaders such as Nic Skovgaard of AlterEgo Marketing in Herrin says AI can do for business.

“If you work where you have to communicate with someone via email on a regular basis or you have to respond to customers through an online chat system, you have to write proposals, gather a lot of information or documents, AI allows you to do that task 100 times faster,” he said.

Skovgaard said his business has embraced AI with each of his staff members having a computer monitor open to ChatGPT constantly. He said the system can create responses, draft documents and gather reference materials almost instantly.

“If you are talking about things like functional business communications, it seems pretty clear that these kinds of things could be aided or even, at times, completed by chatbots and AI,” explained Rob Lucas, educational technology specialist at Shawnee Community College. “I can see cases where if you are a small business owner and maybe communication is not your strong suit, an AI tool can help you make sure that your communications are succinct and professional.”

Nelson said that any business looking to begin using AI needs to do some analysis first and determine what they would hope to accomplish with the technology and what tasks can be automated.

“Businesses can use AI to improve efficiencies, especially if there is a task that is the same thing all of the time and has fairly defined rules for how it is done, that’s a perfect thing to hand off to AI so you can go do other things,” he said.

Skovgaard cautioned that users of AI should not just “copy and paste” what systems such as ChatGPT generate. Instead, he said business leaders need to carefully review everything and make sure whatever is sent to others has the right “voice” and information. Nelson said those exploring AI can do so slowly.

“As you get successful with small projects then you can start spreading it out across your organization,” he said. “Look for little victories and tell your employees that AI is not going to replace them, but help them. Prove to everybody that this is not a really a big, scary thing. It’s like adding an engine to a bicycle to make it go faster. It’ll help you and your business.”

15 things AI can (and can't) do AI and its limits Can: Be trained and 'learn' Cannot: Get into college Can: Perpetuate bias Can: Identify images and sounds Cannot : Drive a car Cannot: Judge beauty contests Can: Read and classify text and documents Cannot: Watch (and understand) a soccer match Can: Flip burgers Can: Make investments Cannot: Help itself from buying things Can: Raise billions of cockroaches on a farm Cannot: Be creative Can: Clean your teeth Can: Pollinate flowers