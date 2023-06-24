When Gordon O’Neal goes to the lake, he is not just looking for a relaxing afternoon or to land a string of fish; he is conducting research and development.
The Carbondale resident is the head of Thunderworm Co., a growing manufacturer and retailer of fishing jigs and lures, ones especially made for catching crappie and bass. It’s a business that O’Neal has started and nurtured since his retirement from the Illinois Department of Corrections where he was pipefitter and worked in maintenance.
“I grew up here in Southern Illinois, so I’ve been fishing since I was 8 or 9 years old,” he explained. “I have always liked fishing with lures and I have always caught fish on them, but I also always thought I could do better.”
That desire to catch more fish led O’Neal to putting his own spin on the jigs he purchased. When his luck on the water improved with his modifications, he got the idea to develop his own lures. O’Neal told of constantly refining what he called “his concept” and recalled how family and friends would ask to use some of his homemade jigs as well. That’s when he knew he was on to something.
People are also reading…
First he was building jigs in his basement, then later a garage. Now, O’Neal and Terry Lyes hand-make and package the lures in a back garage at a relative’s home in Carbondale.
He said the only thing more satisfying than catching fish with your own lure is to have other people catch fish with the lure you designed and manufactured.
“We were catching fish and other people were catching fish and they were coming back to buy more from us,” he said.
Today, the “ThunderGuppie” vertical jigging lures and “Bling Weinee” crappie jigs are sold at area bait shops and at a variety of outdoor recreation shows where O’Neal is an exhibitor.
“We’re putting out a quality, more professional looking bait than ever before with really good action and they really produce,” he said. “Basically, what we do now is we go to a lot of outdoor shows and that gives us the encouragement to keep going. When we tell people about our bait and explain the concept to people, they usually walk away with a handful.”
O’Neal also sells more than three dozen different varieties of jigs on his website, www.thunderworm.co. He said he really enjoys his “retirement career” and encourages others to develop their passions post-retirement.
“This has given me an opportunity to have something to do. I look forward to getting up, going to the shop and working,” he said. “It’s a joy to work together and produce something that is worth selling.”
He said he hopes to continue to grow the business, maybe even catching a spot with a large retailer. He added he wants the business to be successful and to have an impact on generations.
“I want to have success for my grandchildren,” he said. “I want to put away money for their college of to have some good start in life when they become adults. That’s what I’m trying to do.”
Information about Thunderworm Co. is available online at www.thunderworm.co or by calling the company at (618) 967-8261.
Look back at The Southern's Business Spotlights
“I’ve talked to people who have had to deal with a death or attempted suicide in their family and once the police are done, they’re left to deal with everything and they have to clean that up. It is very traumatic for them. That’s where we come in, because it is a shame for them to have to deal with it.”
Business Spotlight | Southern Illinois not-for-profit org. trains veterans to work with and train service dogs
“We can train a dog for just about any kind of disability or condition, whatever it may be: PTSD to epilepsy or diabetes or even mobility issues,” said Tony Eaton of Down the Leash.
Shoppers at the new R61 Resale Boutique in Harrisburg are doing more than finding bargains; they also are helping in the fight against human trafficking.
“Just come and try it, You can come to see if you like it, but I would guarantee you will," co-owner Aicy Munsell said of M.A.'s Filipino Cuisine.
As the owners and operators of Shawnee Hills Lavender in rural Cobden, it's a busy, fragrant time of year for Doug and Charlotte Clover
“It impossible not to gravitate to the natural beauty and history of the area. I want to do things that would help draw people to Southern Illinois.” says Wayne County artist Kevin Cole.
Wild Alaska Salmon and Seafood catches and sells the freshest sockeye salmon and other seafood -- and it all goes through Southern Illinois.
Shealee Swishere loves everything about her farm and she shares that love with others through her Jackson County business, Loving the Farm.
“This is literally the only place I have worked in my entire career.” Traci Rogers is proud of 30 years at Gem and Jewelry Design and Services in Carbondale.
Anna’s Annabelle Market is more than just a place for vendors to sell their wares. It promotes small business and highlights all that Union County offers.
“As the name alludes to, we sell pipe, but it’s really much more than that. We have a wide portfolio of products," says Ryan Carter, co-owner and operator of Energy Culvert Company.
“It’s a very common misconception that we do catering or food,” Lindsay Stockhecke said of Delicious Ordinary.
K2 Academy uses real world experiences to help learners gain understanding without boundaries.
Anna-based Long Forestry Consultation, providing landowners and entities with assistance in planning and caring for woods and forests.
For Kelly Rose, Du Quoin’s Olivia Rose Boutique is a dream come true, an on-going memorial to a lost love one and a testament to the power of coming home.
A Union County couple with a deep love for the region are helping others share their own affinity for the area through their apparel company, SOE.
Even the name, Electric Larry’s Eclectic Emporium, captures the imagination, but nothing like the wide range of items in the Carbondale business does.
Unique Geek Gaming Lounge in Herrin is part retail store, part arcade and part gathering place.
618-351-5078