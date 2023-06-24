When Gordon O’Neal goes to the lake, he is not just looking for a relaxing afternoon or to land a string of fish; he is conducting research and development.

The Carbondale resident is the head of Thunderworm Co., a growing manufacturer and retailer of fishing jigs and lures, ones especially made for catching crappie and bass. It’s a business that O’Neal has started and nurtured since his retirement from the Illinois Department of Corrections where he was pipefitter and worked in maintenance.

“I grew up here in Southern Illinois, so I’ve been fishing since I was 8 or 9 years old,” he explained. “I have always liked fishing with lures and I have always caught fish on them, but I also always thought I could do better.”

That desire to catch more fish led O’Neal to putting his own spin on the jigs he purchased. When his luck on the water improved with his modifications, he got the idea to develop his own lures. O’Neal told of constantly refining what he called “his concept” and recalled how family and friends would ask to use some of his homemade jigs as well. That’s when he knew he was on to something.

First he was building jigs in his basement, then later a garage. Now, O’Neal and Terry Lyes hand-make and package the lures in a back garage at a relative’s home in Carbondale.

He said the only thing more satisfying than catching fish with your own lure is to have other people catch fish with the lure you designed and manufactured.

“We were catching fish and other people were catching fish and they were coming back to buy more from us,” he said.

Today, the “ThunderGuppie” vertical jigging lures and “Bling Weinee” crappie jigs are sold at area bait shops and at a variety of outdoor recreation shows where O’Neal is an exhibitor.

“We’re putting out a quality, more professional looking bait than ever before with really good action and they really produce,” he said. “Basically, what we do now is we go to a lot of outdoor shows and that gives us the encouragement to keep going. When we tell people about our bait and explain the concept to people, they usually walk away with a handful.”

O’Neal also sells more than three dozen different varieties of jigs on his website, www.thunderworm.co. He said he really enjoys his “retirement career” and encourages others to develop their passions post-retirement.

“This has given me an opportunity to have something to do. I look forward to getting up, going to the shop and working,” he said. “It’s a joy to work together and produce something that is worth selling.”

He said he hopes to continue to grow the business, maybe even catching a spot with a large retailer. He added he wants the business to be successful and to have an impact on generations.

“I want to have success for my grandchildren,” he said. “I want to put away money for their college of to have some good start in life when they become adults. That’s what I’m trying to do.”

Information about Thunderworm Co. is available online at www.thunderworm.co or by calling the company at (618) 967-8261.