We have come a long way in promoting gender equality in the workplace.

That’s what I’m supposed to say, right?

Truth is, the battle for equality rages on. One group under special scrutiny is the working mom.

Women are seemingly penalized for pursuing both their career ambitions and their roles as mothers.

Think about it. When a man dedicates himself to his career, he’s often applauded — and rewarded — for his ambition and drive.

Business trips that take him away from his kids’ sports games? That’s OK — he’s bringing in the bacon. Missed a couple of anniversary dinners due to working late? Acceptable. He’s burning the midnight oil.

But when a woman does the same, society seems to raise an eyebrow and whisper, “What about the kids?”

As much as we try to sugarcoat it, we are not past this double standard. Want proof?

Ursula Burns, chairman and chief executive officer of Xerox, recently told CNBC Make It: “I would not be able to be CEO of the company unless I outsourced the caring for my kids. I was not a believer that you had to go to all your kids’ games. I just don’t understand what that’s all about.”

As you can imagine, Burns’ words drew a ton of attention — much of it negative. Message boards and social media lit up with comments about her lack of empathy and overall failure as a mom.

Never mind the fact that she was the breadwinner for her family and depended on an ultra-supportive husband at home to take on the lion’s share of domestic responsibilities.

It is truly a lose-lose situation for women.

One in four working women say they have earned less than a man who was doing the same job, while only one-in-20 working men say they have earned less than a female peer, according to new Pew Research Center data.

This compensation conundrum convinces many women that the only way to the top is by outworking and outperforming their male peers. Earlier this month, I interviewed a young female professional in the technology space for a feature article. She described feeling intimidated when joining a new team that was mostly comprised of men.

Instead of networking and collaborating outside of work hours, she found herself keeping her head down and working extra. That was the only way, she said, to overcome what she labeled “imposter syndrome,” or not feeling like she deserved a spot on the team.

It’s essential to recognize that women are just as capable of being effective leaders, innovators, and contributors to the workforce as men. They should be afforded the same opportunities to succeed without having to compromise their relationships with their children.

After all, being a working mom doesn’t make someone any less of a loving and caring parent.

Furthermore, it’s crucial for workplaces to step up and provide more support for working parents, irrespective of their gender. Flexible work hours, on-site childcare facilities, and family-friendly policies are all steps in the right direction.

A happier, more balanced workforce leads to increased productivity and creativity.

And what company doesn’t want that?

It’s time to unite against the double standard that forces women to choose between career and kids. As the working dad of three young daughters, this is an issue I don’t plan on ignoring any time soon.