My friend’s son is about to begin his first semester at the University of Missouri. As a business management major, he is required to take a class that has me considering a second college stint.

ABM 4110: Business Golf Management and Etiquette is a course that “focuses on building customer service skills or business negotiation skills in the social setting of golf,” according to Mizzou’s website. In addition, students gain knowledge of golf etiquette.

This got me thinking two things:

Can I start a similar course for adults? And why didn’t I go to Mizzou?

This course is the exact example of what college should be: Fun, memorable, and practical. And while I’ve never personally closed a business deal on a golf course, I have made a lot of great memories with friends and family members.

In the spirit of "Business Golf Management and Etiquette," I searched for the nation’s most interesting college courses. Some of these are a bit dated, but you may still find many of them in circulation at a college near you.

Enjoy the list and feel free to send along any that I missed.

“The Science of Harry Potter,” Frostburg State University: Exploring scientific principles through the lens of the Harry Potter series, students delve into topics like genetics, chemistry, and psychology.

“Zombies in Popular Media,” Columbia College Chicago: This nightmare of a course examines the zombie archetype in various forms of media, delving into its cultural significance and evolution. According to Columbia College’s course description, daily assignments focus on reflection and commentary, while final projects foster thoughtful connections between student disciplines and the figure of the zombie.

“The Art of Walking,” Centre College: Professors take students down an interdisciplinary path to studying the act of walking, exploring topics like philosophy, literature, urban planning, and more.

“Game Design and Interactive Narrative,” Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT): Do you love gaming? Jump into the most creative and technical aspects of game design, focusing on storytelling, gameplay mechanics, and interactive experiences.

“The Science of Superheroes,” University of California, Irvine: This course combines physics, biology, and chemistry to analyze the scientific principles behind superpowers and superhero gadgets. Take it in conjunction with Zombies in Popular Media for the best semester ever.

“Philosophy and Star Trek,” Georgetown University: This philosophy offering uses the "Star Trek" series to explore complex philosophical concepts such as ethics, free will, and the nature of reality.

“Dino 101: Dinosaur Paleobiology,” University of Alberta: This online elective offers a comprehensive introduction to dinosaur biology, evolution, and paleontology.

“The Joy of Garbage,” Santa Clara University: Explore waste management, recycling, and sustainability while understanding the societal impact of garbage. My childhood dream was to become a garbage man, so I would give this class a 10 out of 10 before even stepping into the classroom.

“Beyoncé Feminism, Rihanna Womanism,” University of Texas at San Antonio: Students examine the music and careers of Beyoncé and Rihanna to discuss topics related to feminism, womanism, and gender studies. How long until Taylor Swift has her own course in orchestrating billion-dollar music tours?

“Psychology of The Simpsons,” University of California, Berkeley: Learn lessons from the lives of Homer, Bart, and Lisa while diving into related psychological concepts and theories.

“Wasting Time on the Internet,” University of Pennsylvania: Most of us don’t need any help with this topic. Professors encourage students to explore creative writing, digital culture, and the concept of wasting time online.

Sticking with the traditional communications degree has worked out great for me, but I am disappointed in not having the chance to enroll in a golf course. If you need me, I’ll be in my plaid pants rethinking my life’s choices.