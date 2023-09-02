Picture this: You’re driving along on an epic road trip and suddenly, a stunning landscape catches your eye. Would you quickly glance and speed on by, or would you let curiosity take the wheel and pull over to take a closer look?

Let’s apply this to our careers. Why do we sometimes find it difficult to embrace a little flexibility? A well-calculated risk?

It’s too easy to convince ourselves that there is only one true path to success, and all other avenues are just distractions. Tunnel vision is a real thing. And it impacts professionals from all walks of work.

In most other aspects of life, we’re not so rigid. We wouldn’t refuse to taste a new dish just because we think dino nuggets and popcorn are their own superior food groups — sorry, dealing with some picky eating at our house.

We wouldn’t balk at the chance to explore a new city on vacation or pick up a new hobby if encouraged by friends.

So why does our approach to work often lack this same open-mindedness?

When I earned my degree in journalism, I was laser-focused on a career in writing for newspapers and magazines. Little did I know that the field of communications was much broader than I originally realized.

I dipped my toes into content marketing, discovered the world of digital storytelling, and found myself building resumes for job seekers.

Point is, our careers are not carved in stone. Just as we grow, learn, and change as individuals, our vocational aspirations and interests can shift as well. Embracing this fluidity can be the key to unlocking new opportunities and, most importantly, work happiness.

Imagine you’re a graphic designer who’s always been passionate about print media. But suddenly, you find yourself intrigued by the world of motion graphics and animation. If you’re stuck in tunnel-vision mode, you might ignore this spark of interest, thinking it will take you off course.

However, by giving yourself the freedom to explore new avenues, you might stumble upon a passion that revitalizes your creativity and adds a new dimension to your career.

Adapting to change is often where the magic happens.

So, how can we break free from the tunnel-vision trap? Start by regularly checking in with yourself. Reflect on your current career path and ask if it still aligns with your values, interests, and goals.

Seek inspiration from various sources, both within and outside your field. Attend workshops, conferences, or even dabble with side projects that pique your curiosity.

These are healthy behaviors. Embracing fluidity doesn’t mean you lack commitment — it means you’re open to growth and evolution.

Here’s to shaking off those blinders and letting change guide you on the road to new, exciting opportunities.