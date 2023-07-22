There seems to be a national social media holiday for everything.

Pretend to Be a Time Traveler Day. World Mosquito Day. International Talk Like a Pirate Day.

That last one actually sounds pretty fun.

Fortunately, there is an upcoming holiday on July 25 that’s worth celebrating.

National Hire a Veteran Day is a call to action for companies to employ more of our nation’s heroes. It is a worthwhile endeavor, as roughly 200,000 military members retire or separate from the armed services every year, according to the Department of Labor.

And they don’t always have a clear professional landing spot.

For you veterans out there, here are some personal branding tips to market your military background effectively, which will make it easier for employers to understand what you bring to the table.

Identify Your Unique Value Proposition: Begin by identifying the specific strengths and skills you gained during your military service. Consider your leadership experience, problem-solving abilities, adaptability, discipline, teamwork, and commitment to accomplishing goals. These qualities set you apart from other candidates, so highlight them in your personal brand.

Tailor Your Resume and LinkedIn Profile: Customize your resume and LinkedIn profile to highlight relevant military experiences and transferable skills. Use civilian-friendly language and provide concrete examples of how you demonstrated leadership and achieved goals. Quantify your accomplishments whenever possible to showcase the impact you made.

Network Strategically: Networking is crucial in the civilian job market. Leverage both your military and civilian networks to make connections. Attend career fairs, industry events, and veteran-specific networking events. Join professional organizations and utilize online platforms like LinkedIn to connect with professionals in your desired field.

Leverage Military Transition Programs: Take advantage of transition programs offered by the military or other organizations. These programs provide resources, workshops, and networking opportunities specifically designed to help veterans transition into civilian careers. They can assist you in refining your personal brand, resume, and interview skills.

Translate Military Jargon: Avoid using military jargon or acronyms in your communications with civilian employers. Translate your military experiences into relatable and understandable language. Clearly articulate the skills and responsibilities you held in a way that resonates with civilian hiring managers.

Showcase Relevant Civilian Experience: If you have gained civilian experience or education during or after your military service, be sure to highlight it. This helps bridge the gap between military and civilian work environments, demonstrating your ability to adapt and succeed in both.

Seek Mentors and Mentee Opportunities: Look for mentors who have successfully transitioned from the military to the civilian workforce. Their guidance and insights can provide valuable advice and support. Additionally, consider becoming a mentor yourself, sharing your military expertise and leadership skills with others.

Prepare for Interviews: Prior to interviews, research the organization thoroughly. Highlight how your military background aligns with the company's values and mission. Prepare compelling stories that illustrate your leadership, problem-solving, and teamwork skills in civilian contexts. Practice answering common interview questions, paying attention to how you can relate your military experiences to the specific requirements of the job.

Remember, personal branding is an ongoing process. Continuously refine and update your brand as you gain civilian work experience and pursue new opportunities. By effectively marketing your work ethic and leadership skills gained during your military background, you can stand out as a valuable asset to civilian employers.