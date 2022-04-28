 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Cahokia Mounds Museum Society to host Indian Market Days

  • 0

Take a look at the 2,200 acre state historic site that was once home to a large prehistoric native civilization from the air. Video by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

COLLINSVILLE – The Cahokia Mounds Museum Society will host its annual Indian Market Days April 29 through May 1 at Gateway Center in Collinsville.

The Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site currently is closed for construction, but the Museum Society, which supports the site’s activities, is hosting the annual Indian vendor fair at Gateway Center, 1 Gateway Drive, just 10 minutes from the site.

More than 30 vendors from various tribal affiliations will have items of jewelry, sculpture, paintings, pottery and more for sale. Visitors also can purchase Cahokia Mounds items at a Cahokia Mounds Gift Shop table.

This free event supports Cahokia Mounds and complies with the Indian Arts and Crafts Act of 1990.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Gateway Center is easily accessible from the interstates and has ample parking.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Dr. Anthony Fauci clarifies U.S. ‘out of pandemic phase’ comment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News