COLLINSVILLE — The days of squinting at a sun-dried interpretive sign are coming to an end it seems. Innovations in mixed reality are the new vanguard of visual aids for museums and historic sites. And one museum in particular is leading the way into the future for Illinois by highlighting an ancient site with the latest high-tech.

The Cahokia Mounds Museum Society has won an excellence award for its “Back to the City of the Sun” augmented reality (AR) experience visitors can access through their smartphones.

The site, established in 1978, took on a new look through the Cahokia AR Tour app, which can be purchased for $4.99 through Google Play or the Apple App Store.

The app description promises quite the experience exploring the City of the Sun. In true time machine fashion, one can see — on-site at the Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, not in your living room — the monuments of Cahokia as they may have appeared to the people who built them in the Mississippi valley over a millennium ago.

“Through state-of-the-art augmented reality technology, see the world of the ancient Mississippian people and their great city of Cahokia come vividly alive,” says the app's description.

Virtual visitors — who must be on-site to use the app — are given a tour of the grounds to discover artifacts and learn about the ancient beliefs of native people.

The award of excellence is a way the American Association of State and Local History distinguishes museums for leadership in their select fields.

"On behalf of the Society and the site, I am honored this project was selected for this prestigious national award out of the many well-deserving applicants," said Lori Belknap, superintendent of the Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site.

The app and the program to make it possible have been in development for almost three quarters of a decade.

"This was a seven-year project and would not have come to fruition without the concerted effort of the project team. I am grateful the Society is recognized for their dedication to outreach and education at Cahokia Mounds. The AR app has extended our outreach, brought more visitors, and has vastly elevated the visitor experience, especially critical now during our renovation closure,” said Belknap.

Currently the Cahokia State Historic Site’s interpretive center and gift shop are closed, but that is where the app comes in.

Visitors can still come and explore the grounds from 8 a.m. in the morning until dusk.

The mixed reality of “Back to the City of the Sun," is where the app’s virtual reality resurrects the ruins of Monks Mound Temple, and other areas of interest in audio and video presentations.

The Cahokia Mounds Museum Society was one of dozens of national award-winners, all of which to one degree or another stood out in their field in leadership for the future of state and local historical sites and museum interpretation.

But connecting ancient people of Cahokia and their magnificent buildings and history with the people of today using the latest technology perhaps takes the leadership award cake.