Affordable housing in Cairo is among the list of the “2023 Most Endangered Historic Places in Illinois” announced Thursday by Landmarks Illinois, a nonprofit which works to serve the state preserving “places that matter.”
The only Southern Illinois location on the list, the organization said plans by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to demolish the Connell F. Smith Sr. Building will make it the fifth public housing complex in the Alexander County community to be closed in recent years and will displace 60 residents.
“This move will eliminate an opportunity to reuse the 1968 building in a community that is already experiencing a severe housing shortage,” Landmarks Illinois said in its announcement.
Bonnie McDonald, president and CEO of Landmarks Illinois, said even though the structure itself may not be historically significant, her organization also recognizes the need for advocacy and policy changes, especially in cases like Cairo.
In materials supporting Cairo’s inclusion on the annual list, Landmarks Illinois called on the federal government to replace the structure.
“Following a series of public housing complex closures, including one pending, the once prosperous port city of Cairo is facing an affordable housing crisis,” the organization wrote. “The closure of the Smith building will exacerbate Cairo's existing housing crisis by displacing a significant portion of its dwindling population, a group of residents who want to remain in Cairo. Although residents of the Smith building will receive housing vouchers and help with relocation expenses, there are few public or private affordable housing units left in the area, and HUD does not plan to assist in building more.”
The organization continued, “HUD must not tear down the Smith building without providing adequate replacement housing for its residents.”
The inclusion of Cairo on the list is an effort to pressure the government to assist with housing needs in the community, McDonald said.
Other sites on the 2023 list include the community of Brooklyn in St. Clair County which is threatened by a decline in population, high unemployment and a limited economy; the Old Lawes Hotel in Charleston; the Baxter International Headquarters in Deerfield; the Alexander Brothers Blacksmith Shop in Geneva; the Richmond Historic Wooden Bridge in McHenry County and the Century & Consumers Buildings in Chicago.
