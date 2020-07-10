Cairo’s only nursing home may close; company calls it a ‘very strong possibility’

But if the facility closes, there’s a big question of where residents will go. Ulbert said that staff would meet with each of the residents and their representatives to go over choices and options. But Ulbert also acknowledged she wasn’t familiar with the area — or its lack of options. She said that for people who want to stay in the area, efforts would be made to refer them to the facilities that are closest by.

Aperion Care Cairo is the only nursing home in Alexander County that is certified to accept people enrolled in Medicaid or Medicare. There are none in neighboring Pulaski County. The closest options may be 30 miles north in Anna or across state lines into Missouri or Kentucky.

Lena Oats, a certified nursing assistant who works at the facility and serves as a union representative, said she was not present for Thursday’s meeting. But when she arrived at work a few hours later, some of her colleagues were still crying.

Oats said that residents have not yet been personally notified, and she is worried about how they will react.