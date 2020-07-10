Cairo’s only nursing home may close; company calls it a ‘very strong possibility’

CAIRO — The city of Cairo may be losing its only nursing home.
The union representing employees said a senior official from Aperion Care, an Illinois-based company that owns the facility, broke the news to employees on Thursday afternoon.
“It’s just devastating. Devastating for the community, for the residents, for the employees,” said Judy Simpson, a field representative for the Laborers’ Local 773, which represents most of the workers at Aperion Care Cairo on Cedar Street.
Lisa Ulbert, a senior vice president with Aperion Care Inc., confirmed to The Southern that company officials met with staff Thursday to let them know that closure of the facility “is something that we’re seriously considering.”
Ulbert said the meeting was in order to give employees a “heads up to know that it’s a very, very strong possibility.”
“We’ve obviously thought very long and hard about this and we’ve done our best to keep the building afloat, but everything that’s going on around us now with COVID has really, really impacted our industry,” she said. “And the lack of state funding … it’s really impacted us, and so we’re at that point where we just can’t continue to operate the facility unless something changes.” A final decision, Ulbert said, will be made in the next few days. Any nursing home that plans to close is required to give the Illinois Department of Public Health 60 days notice in advance of a closure.
Headquartered in upstate Lincolnwood, Aperion Care, Inc. operates 47 nursing homes in Illinois and Indiana, including the one in Cairo. The Aperion Care Cairo facility has not experienced an outbreak of COVID-19, though some of the company’s facilities elsewhere have. All nursing homes have been required to implement extensive infection control measures to mitigate spread to the people most vulnerable to the disease. Challenges managing nursing homes amid a pandemic, coupled with the state’s historically low Medicaid reimbursement rates, have forced Aperion Care to make hard decisions, Ulbert said. In spring 2019, the Healthcare Council of Illinois released a report that found that Illinois ranked 49th in the nation for Medicaid reimbursement rates, and that nursing homes lost about $15,000 per year for each resident primarily funded by Medicaid. The nursing home industry successfully lobbied for a raise in reimbursement rates that year in legislation that also created new fines for facilities that fail to meet mandated staffing levels. Ulbert said that the vast majority of the Cairo nursing homes roughly 50 residents are Medicaid recipients. Nursing homes that primarily house Medicaid-funded residents have especially struggled.
Other challenges facing the Cairo facility include its low census count — only about 50 beds in the 83-bed facility are filled.
“Staffing has been challenging, and filling the building has been challenging and the reimbursement, obviously, has been challenging,” she said.
But if the facility closes, there’s a big question of where residents will go. Ulbert said that staff would meet with each of the residents and their representatives to go over choices and options. But Ulbert also acknowledged she wasn’t familiar with the area — or its lack of options. She said that for people who want to stay in the area, efforts would be made to refer them to the facilities that are closest by.
Aperion Care Cairo is the only nursing home in Alexander County that is certified to accept people enrolled in Medicaid or Medicare. There are none in neighboring Pulaski County. The closest options may be 30 miles north in Anna or across state lines into Missouri or Kentucky.
Lena Oats, a certified nursing assistant who works at the facility and serves as a union representative, said she was not present for Thursday’s meeting. But when she arrived at work a few hours later, some of her colleagues were still crying.
Oats said that residents have not yet been personally notified, and she is worried about how they will react.
“The residents are going to be devastated — that’s their home, been their home forever,” she said. “We love and care about our residents. It’s already bad enough that they haven’t been able to see their family members for three or four months because of the COVID, and now you want to uproot them from the only home that they’ve known, and to try to place them in different nursing homes.” Oats said staff has been proud of its work at the facility, and due diligence during off hours, to keep the facility from experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak.
In addition to financial challenges, Aperion Care Cairo has faced a series of regulatory citations in recent years. It has been fined about $421,000 by the federal government since 2017. In 2018, health investigators found that the facility failed to notify a physician about a worsening pressure ulcer on a resident’s foot, which resulted in the resident having to undergo a leg amputation. Because of a “history of serious quality issues” Aperion Care Cairo is part of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ Special Focus Facility Program aimed at improving standards. Ulbert said the consideration on whether to close the facility has nothing to do with any regulatory citations.
State Sen. Dale Fowler, R-Harrisburg, whose district includes Cairo, said that he was notified of the potential closure by union officials and his office is researching the matter. Fowler said that he believes there’s a need for a nursing home in Cairo; he plans to work with the community to the degree possible to find another operator if it shuts down.
Ulbert, the Aperion Care official, said the facility is not for sale, and that’s not part of the consideration at this time. “I don’t know that there would be a lot of buyers out there, because of the financials and where it’s located,” she said. “It’s a dying town, unfortunately.”
