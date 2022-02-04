Cameras, servers, sound systems all in a day's work for 618 Pro in Du Quoin

If you are looking for Nate Armstrong, check the attic. Or, he could be in the wiring closet. Then again, look under the canopy of an area business or perhaps behind the sound board at live music event.

In any given week, Armstrong and his team from 618 Pro could be in all of those places and more, doing everything from installing a sound system in a church to improving the connectivity of an information technology network, placing security cameras at a home or business or providing audio reinforcement for events including concerts.

The Du Quoin business does almost all things electronic: IT services, computing networks, video surveillance, home theater systems and even DJ services. Take just two days this week for example.

“Monday, we did a camera installation at a park and then a networking upgrade. Tuesday, we installed some camera monitors and then put in a new sound system at a city hall,” Armstrong said.

And so it goes for 618 Pro. Every day is something different. That’s how Armstrong likes it.

After years of working in commercial IT settings, he started the business on a part-time basis in 2016, working to promote events and provide sound reinforcement at happenings on the weekends. Within a couple of years, he left his other position and started offering other services such as networking and system installations. “Monday through Friday types of things,” he calls them.

The company has expanded both in offerings and in size. Today, five team members work under the 618 Pro banner. They cover about a 75-mile radius from Du Quoin, but Armstrong said he is willing to go outside of the area.

“We’ve gone as far as Cleveland, St. Louis and Kentucky to install church sound systems,” he explained. “We are willing to travel father to meet people’s needs.”

When it comes to systems for houses of worship, Armstrong said his company has found a niche.

“I think what sets us apart from others is that some companies only want to do more expensive systems, the high-end installations. We will do any size project,” he said, adding that the company has do very simple installations for congregations with fewer than 20 members.

He said the needs of many churches has changed during the pandemic, with many looking to add video and streaming capabilities. Often those improvements require internet connectivity improvements as well, something 618 Pro provides to churches, homes and businesses.

“It all goes together, they are in the same realm. Whether audio or video or networking, we are running cable,” he explained.

Lately, the company has done a lot of work with surveillance systems for homes and businesses.

“It’s getting very popular,” he said. “We install a professional-grade system that records around the clock, even without an internet connection. You can look at it from your phone and you can set it to get alerts, that sort of thing. It is an extra layer of protection for a home or business.”

Armstrong said the company’s experience makes a difference for customers – but he doesn’t look at clients as customers. Instead, they are friends.

“Sometimes experience is the real key to systems. We try to make people happy and want to make sure they have a terrific experience with us from the time that they call until everything is finished an later. We get to know a lot of people and make a lot of friends. That’s the great thing about what we do,” he says.

“I just like fixing people’s problems and making their day easier. That’s what it’s all about,” he added.

