Campus Comics moves to Murphysboro under new name — Muddy Monster Comics

“I need to be something else,” Noe said. “That other something else just seemed to make sense in Murphysboro."

Noe said the business has shifted with people seeking out comic book and superhero merchandise. This is where he wants to go with the newly named Muddy Monster Comics. Noe said he grew up on monster comic books in the early 1970s and wants to embrace this niche with his new location.

“What I want to do is lean more into … monsters and pop culture,” he said.

The move to Murphysboro was the result of a lot of different factors. But ultimately Noe said he liked what he saw in the town’s business community.

“Just the attitude of the town and the support … is very exciting and encouraging,” he said. Noe pointed to the vibrant Murphysboro Main Street organization that works to promote local business and said Mayor Will Stephens’ enthusiasm for the new shop went a long way to making him feel welcome.

In recent talks with The Southern, Stephens also praised the Main Street group for its efforts to beautify downtown and attract customers. But he also credited landlords downtown for making their spaces attractive to potential new businesses.

