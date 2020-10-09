Can Halloween be safe during a pandemic? Southern Illinois cities say yes.

One question has haunted young and not-so-young Southern Illinoisans this fall: What will Halloween look like in a pandemic? Children and parents wondered if trick-or-treating would be allowed. Older fans of the fall holiday waited to learn if favorite haunts would open or parties would be considered safe.
Many Southern Illinois Halloween activities will take place this year.
Sammy King, owner of Chittyville School and Escape Rooms, said the Hauntings at Chittyville is open and ready to scare everyone who enters.
“We have rules to follow set forth by Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department and the Illinois Department of Public Health,” King said.
They are adhering to stricter rules than required by the state, King said. In addition to requiring face coverings and strict social distancing, they are limiting the school to 15% of its normal capacity and have installed barriers between guests and actors.
“But we may still sneak up behind you,” King said.
They have also eliminated their wait line for admittance. When guests purchase tickets, they will be put into a virtual queue and receive a text message when it’s time to enter.
The Hauntings at Chittyville open at 7 p.m. every Friday and Saturday in October, and 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 11 and 25. The escape rooms are open Tuesday through Saturday. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit chittyville.com.
“We know people are hungry for actively participating in events,” Kathy Renfro, executive director of Carbondale Park District, said, adding that children aren’t the only ones who want to be part of fun Halloween activities. Adults are also seeking safe ways to get together.
“We tried to come up with a way for everyone to enjoy the festivities, but in a safe way,” she said.
To help feed that hunger, Carbondale Park District will host a drive-thru Trunk-or-Treat at Haunted Hickory Lodge from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 23.
Each vehicle will travel around the Halloween-themed circle drive, stopping in the back parking lot at multiple treat stations hosted by Carbondale Park District and other local groups and organizations. All trunk-or-treaters must stay in their vehicles at all times to ensure safety and keep the flow of traffic moving.
Although participants will be inside vehicles, they are encouraged wear costumes or decorate their vehicles. Everyone is required to wear face masks, and groups and organizations handing out treats will also wear gloves.
For more information, visit cpkd.org or call 618-549-4222.
Trick-or-Treating hours have been announced as follows:
- Carbondale: 5-8 p.m. Oct. 31.
- Carterville: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 31.
- Herrin: 4-7 p.m. Oct. 31.
- Marion: 4-8 p.m. Oct. 31.
This is a partial list. To determine if hours have been set in your hometown, call City Hall.
Here are some of the ways Southern Illinois will celebrate Halloween:
Carbondale
The City of Carbondale asks that social gatherings, such as costume or Halloween parties, not take place this year unless 6 feet of social distance can be maintained and masks are worn at all times, according to a news release. The city encourages residents to find creative ways to safely hand out candy to trick-or-treaters while maintaining social distance. They also ask that both trick-or-treaters and those handing out candy wear masks during all interactions.
The city of Carbondale is launching three virtual Halloween contests during October.
The Spooktacular Halloween Decorating Contest will award prizes in both residential and business categories. Decorate your home or business in Carbondale city limits, then take pictures of your décor.
There is also a Face Mask Decorating Contest. Participants may use a pre-made mask or sew their own. The mask or face covering must function to protect others from the spread of COVID-19. The winner will receive a Halloween Gift Basket from the city.
Photos of jack-o-lantern carvings may be sent to enter the Pumpkin Carving Contest. The winner of this contest will also receive a Halloween Gift Basket.
Email pictures to contest@explorecarbondale.com or tag the city on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. Entries must be received by Oct. 26. Include your name and phone number.
Winners of each contest will be announced on the city’s Facebook page at noon Oct. 28, 2020.
Carterville
Instead of the traditional Haunted hayride, Carterville Lions Club will host CAR-TOBER FEST from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Oct. 16 and 17 in Cannon Park. The event is free, but donations are appreciated.
For inquires and registration to host a fall scene (with prizes of $50, $30 or $20 for the best scene as voted on by the community), contact the City of Carterville at 618-985-2252.
Du Quoin
Mayor Guy Alongi announced the Trunk or Treat on Main Street will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 30.
Trunk or treat will happen in a modified version on Main Street if people sign up to host “trunks.” Alongi said they want to have a minimum of 25 trunks for the event. The maximum will be limited to 50 or 60 trunks.
Sign up by calling Du Quoin City Clerk's Office at 618-542-3841. The city will need participants' name, email address and phone number. The deadline to sign up is noon Oct. 23. More details will be given over the phone.
Those interested in hosting trunks are asked to sign up sooner rather than later. As of Friday afternoon, eight spots were filled.
Marion
Nine businesses in downtown Marion will host a Downtown Trail of Treats from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31 in Tower Square Plaza.
Children will have the opportunity to show off their costumes and pick up treats at downtown businesses.
Has your hometown found a unique way to celebrate the season? Submit it online at thesouthern.com/events.
marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com
618-351-5078
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.