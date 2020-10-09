Can Halloween be safe during a pandemic? Southern Illinois cities say yes.

One question has haunted young and not-so-young Southern Illinoisans this fall: What will Halloween look like in a pandemic? Children and parents wondered if trick-or-treating would be allowed. Older fans of the fall holiday waited to learn if favorite haunts would open or parties would be considered safe.

Many Southern Illinois Halloween activities will take place this year.

Sammy King, owner of Chittyville School and Escape Rooms, said the Hauntings at Chittyville is open and ready to scare everyone who enters.

“We have rules to follow set forth by Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department and the Illinois Department of Public Health,” King said.

They are adhering to stricter rules than required by the state, King said. In addition to requiring face coverings and strict social distancing, they are limiting the school to 15% of its normal capacity and have installed barriers between guests and actors.

“But we may still sneak up behind you,” King said.

They have also eliminated their wait line for admittance. When guests purchase tickets, they will be put into a virtual queue and receive a text message when it’s time to enter.