Can you identify this man? Williamson County cops release photos of suspect
Can you identify this man? Williamson County cops release photos of suspect

Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick is seeking the public’s help in attempting to identify a man captured in images that were released on Monday.

The man is a suspect in a felony theft that occurred on August 3rd, 2021 in the Marion area, according to a news release from Vick's office. 

If you have any information about the suspect, please contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541 or The Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-414-TIPS (8477).

Your information is important to crime stoppers and all callers may remain anonymous. Information leading up to the arrest of these individuals may lead up to a $1,000 cash reward.

— The Southern 

