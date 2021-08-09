Can you identify this man? Williamson County cops release photos of suspect

Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick is seeking the public’s help in attempting to identify a man captured in images that were released on Monday.

The man is a suspect in a felony theft that occurred on August 3rd, 2021 in the Marion area, according to a news release from Vick's office.

If you have any information about the suspect, please contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541 or The Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-414-TIPS (8477).

Your information is important to crime stoppers and all callers may remain anonymous. Information leading up to the arrest of these individuals may lead up to a $1,000 cash reward.

— The Southern

