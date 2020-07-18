Cannabis-adjacent businesses see uptick in Carbondale

He said the cannabis world is “French” to him, so he lets his staff handle that. However, he’s still involved.

“The business part is not French to me,” Patel said.

The recently-opened Hemp-N-Stuff head shop on East Main Street is another such business to open since the legalization of cannabis this year. Tracy Stanton owns the business with her husband, Jimmy. She said the two decided to open the shop in January after cannabis became legal. However, she said they tried to find a way to differentiate their shop from Legal Smile and other such businesses in the area.

“We took ours back to (the) old-school head shop,” she said, adding that there is a side that those younger than 21 years old can access that has novelties and games. She described it as “Spencer’s-ish,” for those who remember the mall staple no parent wanted to go in.

Stanton said the city has been very welcoming and that Hemp-N-Stuff has also done good business since opening.

Carbondale’s economic director, Steve Mitchell, said this companion business boom is not something that was on the city’s radar when it was attempting to modeling itself to be the most cannabis-industry friendly city in the region.