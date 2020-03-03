Cape Air brings new aircraft to Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois

The new plane has more cabin and luggage space and an additional seat for a co-pilot, making the total number of passengers and staff 11. The Cessna 402C planes did not allow for a co-pilot. The seats are designed for passenger comfort, even including a a cup holder and USB port at each seat.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Tecnam Traveller is equipped with the latest avionics from Garmin and two HP Lycoming piston engines.

Cape Air will replace 112 aircraft over the next two years.

“It’s beautiful,” Bernard Paul, chairman of the airport board of commissioners said. “I think it will help them.”

Paul believes the more roomy planes will draw more customers.

Herrin Mayor Steve Frattini called the new plane a welcome mat to Southern Illinois.

“This new aircraft is first class. You are bringing people to the area on a state-of-the-art aircraft and landing at a state-of-the-art-airport. It gives us a very good presence, a great welcome mat to Southern Illinois,” he said.

He also hopes Cape Air will eventually expand their routes.