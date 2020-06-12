Carbondale-area teachers take a stand with Black Lives Matter movement

CARBONDALE — Dozens of educators lined Main Street on Friday morning to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
The demonstration was organized by Lori Opp and Tara Spice, who teach fifth and fourth grades, respectively, at Carbondale District 95’s Lewis Elementary School.
It followed a demonstration that took place a week ago Friday at District 95’s central office. And they are planning to hold Friday morning rallies at different locations around town into the foreseeable future. Opp said their purpose is to “speak out for our kids” and their families “and let them know that we care about them, and we see what’s happening in the world and their lives matter to us.”
Spice said she saw a message on Facebook that noted that history is being made in this moment with protests around the nation in response to the death of George Floyd and other injustices committed against African Americans. The message asked people to consider whether they will be comfortable looking back and saying that they sat on the sidelines and were silent. “So I decided we needed to do something,” she said.
Spice said she and Opp spent about four hours the night before organizing the initial demonstration and getting the word out to the District 95 community. But with the one this Friday, they decided to encourage other area schools to participate as well. Teachers also showed up from Unity Point and Giant City School.
Many carried signs that said, "Teachers believe black lives matter.”
Kristen Grimmer, who teaches first- and second-graders at Unity Point, said she showed up for many reasons. “One, because I’m a teacher. I’ve always been an advocate, but I need more education to be the teacher that I really want to be and the teacher that kids need,” she said.
Grimmer said she thinks it is especially important for teachers to take a stand for their students of color, to acknowledge that they are aware of the discrimination that they or their families may face — and that they are committed to seeking a more just nation. “A lot of teachers, including me when I first started out, thought being color blind and teaching that we’re all equal was the way to go,” she said. But Grimmer said it’s important to acknowledge and teach the truth about racism. “You need to teach about race and you need to talk about the history and about how laws have been made to make things unfair, and kind of revamp our curriculum to reflect the input of everybody, not just a one-sided story,” she said.
Monecia Allen, an instructional aide at District 95, said she joined the demonstration because she wants to see the community support its young people.
“It’s important that we come together for the children,” she said. “That’s the most important part in all of this. We’re standing behind them, beside them, near them — whatever they need, we’re there for them.”
Brandy Calvert, a teacher aide at Parrish Elementary School, said she wanted to come out Friday to send a message that educators care about all of their students and “want them to have a good life” and that she knows there is still work to do to provide a justice and equal society. “If you don’t treat one group of a society fairly, there’s really no justice for everybody else,” she said.
Amber Ragsdale, a technology teacher at Carbondale Middle School, said she, too, wanted to stand with this important cause — one that directly affects many students, employees and their families at District 95. “These are our kids. If we don’t all rally together, there isn’t going to be any change,” she said.
