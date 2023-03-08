CARBONDALE — A local artist takes his inspiration from the mundane to inspire himself – and us – to see the world in a new way.

Timothy Thomas paints everyday objects, from houses to street corners. If you didn't know better, you would think his paintings were painted in plein-air, but they are in fact made in the studio.

"Most of my painting heroes are 'plein air' painters. Meaning that they paint outside on location. I have tried to do that but most of the time I fail miserably. So I try to emulate the style in my studio," Thomas said.

Working instead from photographs, Thomas uses fast and loose brush strokes, painting quickly like a plein-air painter who must capture the fleeting light out of doors. "The ultimate goal of my work is to paint a subject that is special to me, but quite normal to everyone else, and attempt to show them why it is so special to me."

Thomas says that he has always drawn and painted but only started taking his art seriously after being married 11 years ago. "It was my wife Tina that saw the potential in what I was working on and she encouraged me and supported me in my efforts," Thomas said.

There is something brooding and pensive about Thomas's paintings. The reason may be that Thomas sees art as therapy, and he relishes the cathartic nature of art may stay off insanity.

"I always say that I became an artist because it's cheaper than therapy (barely)," Thomas said, who believes that there are some people who just need to create. "Whether it is singing or drawing or making films, or making music, some people are born with this deeply rooted innate compulsion to create. So in short, I do it because I have to."

Thomas's art serves his own self-therapy ends but also serves the locals in seeing the places where the live with new eyes – the eyes of an artist.

"I like to paint places and things that are special to me, but ordinary to most everyone else, and then show them why I find it so neat. So, I really like to paint things that I see almost every day, like the SIU power plant or Thai Taste, or a big rock in front of the Dunkin' Donuts that people keep running into. And I think that when other people see these things that they also see everyday depicted in a painting it makes something in their head click and maybe they start to look at those things a little differently too."

The Carbondale Public Library will welcome Thomas for a Southern Illinois themed art exhibit and reception on Thursday, March 23 from 5:30 p.m. -7 p.m., the theme of which will be Southern Illinois. If you live in the area, Thomas says you will be sure to see places you know, but you may see them in a new way.

"I really feel like there is so much interesting, beautiful things all around us every day but most of the time we don't notice it until someone points it out to us. My wife and I love Southern Illinois, Carbondale especially, and I very much enjoy showing other people why it is so special to us," Thomas said.

Thomas's artwork is inspired not only by the interesting geographical features and unique architectures, but the people that make the area so very special and dear to him.

"I have received so much support from this community and gotten so much wonderful advice from some very dear friends and fellow artists," Thomas said. "So I would really like to thank the people of Carbondale and the surrounding area for all of the wonderful support. It means the world to me, truly."

Behind every man there is a woman, and for Thomas it is no different. "And thank you to my beautiful and talented wife Tina. She's the love of my life and I wouldn't be where I am today without her support and encouragement," Thomas said.