Carbondale Best Buy to close

CARBONDALE — As Best Buy is set to close its Carbondale location, city officials are trying to rethink what filling spaces left by retail giants will look like.

“Macy’s, JCPenney, now Best Buy,” Steve Mitchell said, recalling the major retailers who have left the Carbondale market in the last year. Mitchell is the economic development director for the city of Carbondale.

While Mitchell said he has little information about Best Buy's closure, he said he did hear from a corporate representative with the company, who explained the store was one of the company's smaller locations — it has only 15 full-time employees, Mitchell said — and that economic indicators for national retailers, even prior to the pandemic, led to the decision to close. Mitchell said the employees were given an option to transfer to other locations within the company. The closest stores are in Cape Girardeau and Paducah.

+2 Despite 'doomsday headlines,' University Mall owners optimistic about its future Despite Macy’s exit and JCPenney’s planned closure creating uncertainty for University Mall in Carbondale, its owners and other retailers are optimistic for a rebound.

As for what’s next for the space, Mitchell said he’s not sure.

“No one’s been knocking down my door just yet,” Mitchell said of interest in the property.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}