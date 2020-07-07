Carbondale BlackOut Tuesday aims to show the power of the Black dollar

CARBONDALE — Carbondale’s BlackOut Tuesday event, a localization of a national event, aimed to be the next step in the greater conversation about race in the U.S., a discussion reignited by the death of George Floyd in May.
BlackOut Tuesday is meant to demonstrate the power Black spenders have. Speaking with The Southern before her event, organizer Nancy Maxwell said BlackOut Tuesday is meant to harken back to the historic 1955 Montgomery Bus Boycott, in which Black residents of Montgomery, Alabama boycotted the bus system for more than a year to bring about change to segregation laws.
“Our money is power,” Jerricha Griffin reminded the gathering Tuesday as she spoke.
The event began at the First Christian Church of Carbondale with a short march through Carbondale where about two dozen protestors chanted the names of Black men and women who have died at the hands of police.
After returning to the church, a series of speakers discussed the power of Black spending. In her remarks, Griffin said that in other communities, such as Asian or White communities, a dollar spent there circulates for weeks. This was a stark contrast to the six hours a Black dollar stays in that community, she said.
March leader Michael Coleman reminded the crowd of the rise of the Black elite — financially prosperous Black people who built success in the Reconstruction era after the Civil War. That was destroyed in the decades of racist Jim Crow legislation that followed.
Coleman reminded those gathered that “we are the Black elite.”
Alongside the march and program of speakers, there was also a Black business fair with tables set up outside the church for vendors to sell their wares and give out information about their services. There was jewelry, food and candles, as well as a travel agent there. Maxwell said she was nervous earlier in the day — the possibility of rainy weather gave some of the vendors cold feet. But she was energized Tuesday evening when she saw the respectable turnout.
Shakeia Smith started her Royal Butterfly Princess business two years ago and said she decided to table at Tuesday’s event the moment she saw the flyer. She said the business community should be a ladder of people supporting others to see their own success. Smith said Tuesday was an outlet to spread that message.
Danielle Vaughn worked the booth for her Paparazzi jewelry business with her daughter, Jackie Pollard, and mother, Jackie Weston. The business is a part-time venture for her, but one that she said has taken off. She said it was important to participate Tuesday, and she said “it speaks volumes that we can come together.”
Griffin told the gathered crowd that Black people in America have “been lied to for far too long” — she said Black history begins much earlier than slavery and that recognizing the strength of their ancestors was vital.
“I am my ancestor’s wildest dream,” Griffin said. Recalling the same history of the Black elite that Coleman discussed before her, Griffin said Black people in America need to remember that their ancestors built things.
“We need to get back to creating,” she said.
