Carbondale BlackOut Tuesday aims to show the power of the Black dollar

Coleman reminded those gathered that “we are the Black elite.”

Alongside the march and program of speakers, there was also a Black business fair with tables set up outside the church for vendors to sell their wares and give out information about their services. There was jewelry, food and candles, as well as a travel agent there. Maxwell said she was nervous earlier in the day — the possibility of rainy weather gave some of the vendors cold feet. But she was energized Tuesday evening when she saw the respectable turnout.

Shakeia Smith started her Royal Butterfly Princess business two years ago and said she decided to table at Tuesday’s event the moment she saw the flyer. She said the business community should be a ladder of people supporting others to see their own success. Smith said Tuesday was an outlet to spread that message.

Danielle Vaughn worked the booth for her Paparazzi jewelry business with her daughter, Jackie Pollard, and mother, Jackie Weston. The business is a part-time venture for her, but one that she said has taken off. She said it was important to participate Tuesday, and she said “it speaks volumes that we can come together.”