As Tina Carpenter, CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois, looks around her organization’s main Carbondale facility, she sees lots of uncertainty.

Carpenter is unsure of how long the aging building on Springer Street will continue to be able to serve hundreds of local children. She doesn't know where else the club could go or how it would pay for a new facility.

The organization plays a vital role in the day-to-day lives of hundreds of Carbondale-area youth whose parents work past the typical 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. school hours. Children bus from their Carbondale public school district buildings every day and arrive at the facility for snacks, activities and additional learning opportunities while their parents or guardians are still working. The club is one of just a few after-school programs offered in the Carbondale area.

Not only are children constantly in and out of the building utilizing the clubs offerings during the school year, but children and their parents heavily rely on the organization to provide care during the summer when school is out.

Carpenter knows that some decisions need to be made soon. The club, established in 2004 and located in what used to be the gymnasium and lower level of the former Carbondale Community High School, has outgrown the facility and often has to work around old plumbing, a leaky roof and the gym being inaccessible to people in wheelchairs. To make things even more complicated, the privately-owned three-story former high school classroom building connected to the club’s facility, is in even worse shape.

That structure – originally built 100 years ago – really causes Carpenter concern.

“The big concern that we are dealing with now is that our building is attached to a condemned building that has a lot of ‘activity’ in and around it,” she said. “Squatters are going in and it’s really falling apart. The activity, vandalism, and the poor condition of the building are a concern.”

The organization’s board is considering its options, ranging from launching a capital campaign for a new facility to renovating another building. The City of Carbondale earmarked $518,000 of its American Recovery Plan grant to demolish the old school building, if the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois obtained a deed for the property, but, that’s a big if.

“We don’t have the deed to that property; therefore, we don’t have the ARPA funds of $518,000,” she said. The cost of demolition and finding a temporary location during the demolition truly complicates the situation. Additionally, due to the nature of deterioration in the old classroom building, it is likely the cost of demolition would exceed that amount.

“Those funds were specifically for the demolition, and since we don’t have the deed to the property, we don’t have the funds from the City of Carbondale,” she explained.

The missing deed for the property is needed in order to use the ARPA funds and start the demolition process of the building.

The property was sold and split in 2004, and a portion of the property and parts of the building were owned by a nonprofit organization separate from the Boys and Girls Club, whose portion now sits under a property lien, complicating its ownership and the cities use of it.

The City of Carbondale is currently in the process of trying to obtain this deed so they can begin to utilize the ARPA funds and subsequently demolish the necessary parts of the building on the property.

Carpenter said organizational leaders have long talked of the need to expand or relocate. Expansion of the club’s current home is difficult as the facility is bordered on the south by the condemned former high school and to the west by the Dentmon Center. Additionally, if the old building were to be razed, the club would have to vacate their facility for the several months necessary for demolition.

“We’re researching several and once fully reviewed, the BGCSI Board of Directors will need to vote on what is reasonable to achieve – either build or renovate another building,” she explained, adding that a feasibility study would be completed to discover how much money can be raised for a capital project.

To that end, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois is seeking input from the public as to its desires for any future location. An online community survey is now underway at www.surveymonkey.com/r/BGCSI-Community.

“There are just a lot of steps before we are able to go forward with a new location,” she added. “We just need to make sure that we continue to meet the needs of our youth, in an accessible, inviting and safe space. This will allow us to continue growing, serving youth ages 5-18 and stay focused on our mission of inspiring and enabling all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as caring, responsible and productive citizens.”