Carbondale businesses, city leaders try to find way forward with lost revenue due to coronavirus closures

“We are urging you to consider issuing a temporary relief and forgiveness of the Carbondale Food and Beverage Tax for this quarter, and each quarter covering any time period where mandatory restrictions and closures would have an effect on standard business practices,” the petition says. It also notes what the saved money would be used for.

“We would, in turn, use these additional resources to disperse amongst employees that are impacted, in an attempt to make up for a minute part of their lost wages,” it says. The petitioners say the request is not “for selfish purposes,” but instead “for the genuine concern we have as business owners, employees, and individuals who are just trying our best to not only make it through this time, but come out with our livelihoods on the other side.”

William Lo, general manager of New Kahala in Carbondale, said for his business, the tax represents about $4,000 to $5,000 a quarter.

“It's not really a savings. It's more of a sum that we have collected and it could be used better to pay staff for payroll and keeping the lights on,” Lo said through an online chat message. Moving forward, though, this sum would be smaller because of reduced business because of the shutdown.