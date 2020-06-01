Carbondale businesses vandalized; demonstrators, city denounce crimes

At about 3:30 a.m., officers responded to Sally’s Beauty Supply in reference to an alarm. Officers arrived and found the business had been broken into and property stolen.

The vandalism comes as a contrast to the peaceful demonstrations Sunday in Carbondale, where demonstrators called for an end to police brutality and mourned the death of George Floyd, an African American man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis last week.

Local business patrons walked past the Sally Beauty Supply on Monday morning, turning their heads reading “closed” next to a frowny-face painted on one of the business’ unbroken windows.

“That’s where everybody goes shopping at and it’s just totally messed up,” said Dre Long, who said he recently moved from Wisconsin to Carbondale. “Why do you have to destroy the community where everybody goes shopping at?”

Long said businesses are already struggling because of the pandemic and vandals are “just making it worse,” while adding that Carbondale is a destination for many. He added that he doesn’t believe it was right for people to attempt to loot in town. “They need to stop the looting — that’s stolen property.”