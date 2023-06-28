The newly-formed Carbondale Community Cabinet for Children and Youth focuses on better planning and coordination of programs and services for young people in the region. The effort brings together a wide variety of leaders to develop a new approach to planning and coordination.

The cabinet, one of just 50 or so nationwide, hopes to serve local children and teens by developing strategies and approaches which identify the needs of families and prioritizes programs and services for them. Another cabinet with similar goals recently began to serve Johnson County.

Group facilitator Lori Longueville said the local cabinet will serve residents of Carbondale Community High School District No. 165 as well as its feeder school systems including the Carbondale elementary, De Soto, Giant City and Unity Point school districts. Eighteen community members representing a variety of service agencies, organizations and entities make up the cabinet.

“The goal of the cabinets is really this idea of understanding that communities as a whole do a really great job in creating comprehensive plans for roads and parks and recreation or whatever, but we really don’t think about how one of our community’s biggest assets is our children and youth,” said Longueville, who also serves as chair of the Southern Illinois Coalition for Children and Families.

She explained that programs often developed for children and youth are created without coordination and communication with other groups also working to serve the same population. The cabinet aims to change that.

Members of the Carbondale cabinet include representatives from a number of “sectors” including education, government, recreation, nonprofits, social services and parents. The group has been meeting since September, and this week held the first of a series of “Community Conversations,” open forums to gather ideas from local residents. This week’s sessions focused on the needs of children up to age 6. Other age groups will be the primary topic at future sessions.

Discussions cover topics ranging from health and safety to child care and early education.

“We have intentionality in working to meet the needs of all of the different ages of kids,” Longueville added. “If we want people to move here – families to move here – we’ve got to be a family-friendly community.”

She said that means children’s organizations must work together.

“One of our goals is for people to be able to say, ‘Look at all there is; there are so many assets in our community.’ But right now, people either don’t know about them or don't know how to access them,” she said.

Efforts could be as simple as a community calendar, so that programming does not overlap, she added.

Longueville explained that the cabinet is partnering with city government.

“We believe that every child and youth in our community deserves the opportunity to reach their full potential,” said Carbondale City Manager Gary Williams. “By taking this new approach to planning, we can build a brighter future for our community and ensure that all our young people have the chance to succeed.”

Longueville echoed Williams’ comments and said it is key for the city to see the cabinet’s work as important.

“It is instrumental to making sure that there's success,” she said. “We want to make sure that we are ready as a community to take advantage of new resources, but we're also using what we have. We really want this to be a good place to raise a child.”

More information about the cabinet can be made available by emailing cdalechildrenscabinet@gmail.com.

