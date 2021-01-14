Carbondale City Council considers raising pot tax to make up for COVID-19 tax shortages

At the same time, revenue from the city's 2.5% home rule tax is down 5.73%. Officials had estimated the city would have taken in more than $5.5 million from that tax, but it had only made a little over $5.2 million as of December. Davis told The Southern that the months of June through August account for the shortfall.

Carbondale City Manager Gary Williams explained that the 1% sales tax is part of the larger 6.5% state sales tax. However, the 2.5% home rule tax is one levied by the city itself — something it is able to do because of its home rule status, which is awarded to cities with 25,001 residents or more, according to the state's website.

Davis also told the council on Tuesday that the city’s 2% food and beverage tax is up. The city had estimated its year-to-date revenue in December from this tax to be $628,692 but had so far generated $730,269, a positive variance of 16.16%. The city’s 4% package liquor tax is also up — Davis attributed this to the fact that people were drinking more at home instead of in bars because of COVID-19. The year-to-date budget for this tax is $172,546 but the city has collected $262,940.

After hearing the budget presentation, Councilman Lee Fronabarger suggested the city raise its cannabis tax — while some portions of the budget were performing better than projected, there is still lost revenue to make up.