Carbondale City Council considers raising pot tax to make up for COVID-19 tax shortages

CARBONDALE — After reviewing the city’s tax revenue reports, Carbondale City Council members on Tuesday expressed interest in raising the city’s cannabis tax to make up for pandemic-related revenue losses.
Carbondale City Manager Gary Williams said last year that he and city staff were in the process of putting together the Fiscal Year 2021 budget when the pandemic hit and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a series of executive orders that temporarily shuttered nonessential businesses and implemented a statewide stay-home order.
“Due to the timing of the COVID-19 pandemic and the completion of the draft FY 2021 budget, Staff has foregone making any major modifications at this point,” Williams wrote in a budget introduction letter sent to City Council in April.
During the council’s budget discussion in April, Councilman Jeff Doherty asked that there be a regular update on finances in coming meetings. He said they would be helpful to the council in light of the economic situation the city found itself in because of COVID-19 and the likelihood of budget amendments.
Finance Director Jeff Davis gave one of those updates during the regular City Council meeting Tuesday evening. In a presentation about the city’s 1% sales tax, Davis told the council that as of December, the city's year-to-date receipts for the sales tax is are 1.92% above where officials had thought it would be — officials had budgeted taking in $3,294,949, but had actually received $3,358,198.
At the same time, revenue from the city's 2.5% home rule tax is down 5.73%. Officials had estimated the city would have taken in more than $5.5 million from that tax, but it had only made a little over $5.2 million as of December. Davis told The Southern that the months of June through August account for the shortfall.
Carbondale City Manager Gary Williams explained that the 1% sales tax is part of the larger 6.5% state sales tax. However, the 2.5% home rule tax is one levied by the city itself — something it is able to do because of its home rule status, which is awarded to cities with 25,001 residents or more, according to the state's website.
Davis also told the council on Tuesday that the city’s 2% food and beverage tax is up. The city had estimated its year-to-date revenue in December from this tax to be $628,692 but had so far generated $730,269, a positive variance of 16.16%. The city’s 4% package liquor tax is also up — Davis attributed this to the fact that people were drinking more at home instead of in bars because of COVID-19. The year-to-date budget for this tax is $172,546 but the city has collected $262,940.
After hearing the budget presentation, Councilman Lee Fronabarger suggested the city raise its cannabis tax — while some portions of the budget were performing better than projected, there is still lost revenue to make up.
“I would go ahead and suggest at our next one or two meetings in February, go ahead and bump up cannabis 2% to 3%,” he said.
In the state's adult-use cannabis legislation, cities can levy their own sales tax rate for adult-use cannabis. Carbondale voted on its 2% sales tax rate for pot in October 2019, just before the law went into effect the following January. The city's first recreational cannabis dispensary opened in June.
Councilman Adam Loos said he thinks it's still important to have a lower tax rate for cannabis in the city than in surrounding towns with dispensaries. Marion and Anna are the two closest places to buy adult-use pot — Anna's tax is 3% while the Williamson County tax rate for the Consume dispensary is 3.75%. However, Loos said he understood the need to raise the tax.
“I think that's about our only place to turn for revenue right now,” he said.
Councilmen Tom Grant and Jeff Doherty agreed. It was suggested the tax rate increase be placed on a future council agenda.
