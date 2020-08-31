Carbondale City Council, Park District come to tentative lease agreement for Kids Korner

CARBONDALE — After 90 minutes of discussion between Carbondale City Council and Carbondale Park District during a special joint meeting Monday evening, the two entities came to a tentative agreement for the lease of Kids Korner.
The lease for Kids Korner, which includes the adjacent Turley Park, expired in 2013, though the park district has used the city-owned building as a child care facility in the years since. As the park district’s finances have become more and more grim in recent decades, the district has expressed interest in reimagining its agreements with the city. The district leases several parks and public facilities from the city, including Tatum Heights and Evergreen parks, with the agreement it performs the maintenance.
However, the park district has fallen behind in maintenance at a number of its facilities. Debates over maintenance and the renegotiating of lease agreements between the two taxing bodies led to a ballot question, which was approved this past November, about whether the city should look into a potential merger with the park district.
In special meeting, Carbondale Council asks city staff to make a merger proposal to give to Park District
During a vigorous — at times contentious — debate, the two parties agreed to have their respective attorneys draft a lease that would give the park district access to the building, located on Glenview Drive, until June 2021. The rent would be free with the understanding the park district would perform all maintenance on the facility during that time. They also said there would be an "out" clause should the cost of maintaining the building be too much for the district.
In the discussion leading up to the agreement, there was concern on both sides that the cost of maintenance could balloon quickly, and neither the city nor the park district wanted to be left holding the bag.
“I don’t want to take on the liability without the guarantee that we would have longevity in the building,” Park District Commissioner Jessica Sergeev said.
Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry had similar things to say on behalf of the city. He said he has never been in favor of subsidizing park district operations when, he said, they have done such a poor job of maintaining their finances.
Words heated up when park district attorney Michael Twomey explained that the lease had expired in 2013 and that “right now the district has no legal liability to pay any more.”
Henry then asked how they were able to even be in the building.
“I believe that’s called squatting,” City Councilman Adam Loos replied.
Carbondale Park District Board President Carl Flowers was none too pleased about those remarks.
“I’m disappointed in your comments,” he said, cutting himself off before he said more.
Further into the meeting, and just before City Councilman Jeff Doherty proposed the agreed-upon solution, Flowers said he was unsure if a compromise were on the horizon.
City Councilman Tom Grant closed the meeting with a positive note.
“It feels like we took a big step forward with Kids Korner,” Grant said.
Discussion of the lease of Evergreen Park was tabled until after the Park District Board had time to discuss it further.
Leading up to Monday’s meeting, Carbondale City Council held a special meeting Aug. 24 to create a game plan. They also announced a $1.245 million fast track grant for maintenance at Evergreen Park, which the city is administering and received as part of a partnership with the park district. Evergreen Park’s lease is still being negotiated with the park district.
In anticipation of the city absorbing the operations of both Turley and Evergreen parks, the council also last week discussed the creation of a proto-parks department under control of the city. Nothing concrete was settled on this matter, but there was broad support for the development of an organized park department using employees from various divisions of city government. However, a formal decision would need to be made during a regularly scheduled city council meeting.
— Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect the property being leased by the Park District.
