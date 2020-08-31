Carbondale City Council, Park District come to tentative lease agreement for Turley Park

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — After 90 minutes of discussion between Carbondale City Council and Carbondale Park District during a special joint meeting Monday evening, the two entities came to a tentative agreement for the lease of Kids Korner and Turley Park.

The lease for Kids Korner, which includes the adjacent Turley Park, expired in 2013, though the park district has used the city-owned building as a child care facility in the years since. As the park district’s finances have become more and more grim in recent decades, the district has expressed interest in reimagining its agreements with the city. The district leases several parks and public facilities from the city, including Tatum Heights and Evergreen parks, with the agreement it performs the maintenance.

However, the park district has fallen behind in maintenance at a number of its facilities. Debates over maintenance and the renegotiating of lease agreements between the two taxing bodies led to a ballot question, which was approved this past November, about whether the city should look into a potential merger with the park district.