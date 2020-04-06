Carbondale City Council passes ordinance to declare emergency in response to COVID-19

Carbondale businesses, city leaders try to find way forward with lost revenue due to coronavirus closures As Southern Illinois enters unprecedented territory in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19, businesses and city leaders are trying to find the best path forward to keep restaurants and bars afloat while also paying the city’s bills.

Under the emergency declaration, the city manager is also able to close any city facility in order to ensure the health and safety of city employees and the community.

It also gives powers for the city manager to enter into temporary agreements with bargaining units to ensure continuation of city services and to adjust personnel policies “as are reasonably related to ensuring sufficient staffing during the term of the emergency.”

The ordinance allows the city manager to designate “loading zones in and around restaurants in the downtown area to assist with carryout and curbside pick-up of food.”

The ordinance also makes official several items that the city was already doing, namely not charging late fees for water and sewer as well as stopping the disconnection of water and sewer service for non-payment. It also officially extended the payment deadline of the city’s food and beverage tax, as well as its package liquor tax to May 20. It also extends the payment due date for municipal motor fuel taxes and municipal hotel/motel taxes until April 30.

Carbondale Park District to close many facilities in response to COVID-19 Effective immediately all Carbondale Park District basketball courts, soccer, baseball and softball fields will be closed. The release said that shelters and barbecue areas will also be closed.

Within the ordinance also are guidelines for the mayor to extend deadlines for licenses issued under the city code.