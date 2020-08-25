Carbondale City Council votes against bar curfew

“This seems like a blunt instrument … we can do better,” Loos said of the ordinance.

Councilperson Tom Grant agreed with Loos. He said most bar owners and patrons are doing a good job of enforcing safety regulations. He said this reduction in hours, even if it's temporary, could be bad for business to say the least.

“I think it’ll hurt them and might close them,” he said.

Ultimately, the Council voted against the ordinance to temporarily cut hours.

After about 90 minutes of testimony and debate, the city’s liquor commission indefinitely revoked Saluki Bar N’ Grill and Levels liquor license.

The decision stems from an incident in June where officers reported gunshots were fired in the bar’s parking lot. According to testimony from Carbondale’s City Attorney Jayme Synder, an order to shut down for seven days for not controlling its property was served to a bar manager.

However, Saluki Bar never closed.

Speaking on behalf of his client, attorney Alfred Sanders said according to the city’s own ordinances, the order has to be delivered to the license holder, which would have been Noob, who was out of town when the order was served.