Carbondale City Council votes against bar curfew

CARBONDALE — On a long night discussing bar issues, the Carbondale City Council voted Tuesday not to impose a bar curfew and the Liquor Commission voted to revoke the liquor license of Austin Noob, who manages Saluki Bar.
On the agenda was a proposal to temporarily have bars close by 10:30 p.m. in order to help curb the spread of COVID-19. There was outcry on social media before Tuesday’s meeting with bar owners and supporters saying this could be a detrimental for business owners.
Walter Wit, who just purchased PK's, said through a written message to The Southern that he could not manage to stay afloat with his hours cut that drastically.
“We easily make 80% or more of ... our income after 10 p.m.,” Wit wrote.
Hangar 9 owner Sally Carter also stood in opposition.
“They are going to party somewhere. They’re not going to go home and start studying at 10:30 on a Friday night,” she said Tuesday discussing the return of students to Southern Illinois University Carbondale this month.
These were sentiments echoed by several members of council. Councilperson Adam Loos questioned how this would tamp numbers down sufficiently. He asked what it was about the hours between 10:30 p.m. and 2 a.m., when bars normally close, that increased the risk of transmission for the virus.
“This seems like a blunt instrument … we can do better,” Loos said of the ordinance.
Councilperson Tom Grant agreed with Loos. He said most bar owners and patrons are doing a good job of enforcing safety regulations. He said this reduction in hours, even if it's temporary, could be bad for business to say the least.
“I think it’ll hurt them and might close them,” he said.
Ultimately, the Council voted against the ordinance to temporarily cut hours.
After about 90 minutes of testimony and debate, the city’s liquor commission indefinitely revoked Saluki Bar N’ Grill and Levels liquor license.
The decision stems from an incident in June where officers reported gunshots were fired in the bar’s parking lot. According to testimony from Carbondale’s City Attorney Jayme Synder, an order to shut down for seven days for not controlling its property was served to a bar manager.
However, Saluki Bar never closed.
Speaking on behalf of his client, attorney Alfred Sanders said according to the city’s own ordinances, the order has to be delivered to the license holder, which would have been Noob, who was out of town when the order was served.
In addition to the original complaint against the bar, the city attorney also said the liquor commission could consider other mitigating factors, such as violations of the city occupancy ordinance altered to slow the spread of COVID-19. Officials read an email from the health department stating that contact tracers found that a number of COVID-19 cases have been associated with patrons or employees of the bar.
Some on the council were troubled that the issue was just now coming to a head. However, Snyder said that the investigation into the matter as well as COVID-19-related scheduling delays pushed the hearing to Tuesday. It was also noted that there is a separate hearing in September to hear evidence of the bar’s failure to close in June.
The vote was split, three yes and three no, with commissioners Carolin Harvey, Jeff Doherty and Lee Fronnebarger voting against suspending the license. Mayor Mike Henry was the deciding vote in favor.
Immediately after the hearing, the following post was made to the Saluki Bar Facebook page.
“We are still open and we will be open tomorrow after we file our appeal with the state - Stupidest City ever - no - no they have never been found guilty of doing anything, but we don't like them so. Luckily the state has procedures for this. When cities overstep their bounds,” the post said.
