Carbondale city employee vaccination rate increases to 98% after mandate

CARBONDALE – Despite early threats of mass resignations and anti-vaccine rhetoric when the mandate first went into effect last year, the city Carbondale is reporting an employee vaccine rate of 98% — up from 70% in August.

On Aug. 30, the Carbondale City Council voted unanimously to require city employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. In late September, they implemented the policy, which increased the vaccination rate of the city's 241 employees by 22%, city spokeswoman Roni LeForge said.

“We are grateful. We understand that getting the shot wasn't an easy decision for some, so we appreciate the employees who rolled up their sleeves to comply with our vaccine policy,” LeForge said. “We hope they recognize that we only want to keep them and the community safe.”

When the council was considering such a mandate in August, there was some pushback from a small group of employees and even a possibility of some resigning, LeForge said.

However, the council approved the policy anyway.

“Council felt the demands of the small group should not compromise the safety of employees or the community at large,” LeForge said. “Enforcing this policy ensures the city of Carbondale will continue providing services to residents without compromising anyone's health.”

The city reporting having only lost a relatively small number of employees — including two from the police department, LeForge said.

The council has received some negative feedback from the public saying they “weakened community safety” through these measures.

The city and council do not hold the same opinion, LeForge said.

“Our vaccination policy has not compromised the community's safety,” LeForge said. “While police department staffing is down, this is not due to the policy. For several years, police departments nationwide have struggled to recruit and hire officers to fill their ranks following retirements. Unfortunately, what we are experiencing in Carbondale is happening in departments across the country.”

The current policy doesn’t include booster shots, but the city does strongly encourage their employees to receive the booster, LeForge said.

As omicron COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Southern Illinois, this policy — coupled with others — gives Carbondale leaders a sense of confidence that the city will weather through this uptick in cases.

“We have confidence knowing we are using the two best tools available to fight this virus—the vaccine and masks,” LeForge said. “Nearly every first responder is vaccinated, and all are required to mask up when they're unable to social distance.”

The city asks the people of Carbondale to do their part to stop the spread of the virus.

“If you are eligible, please get the booster and always mask up when social distance can’t be maintained,” LeForge said.

