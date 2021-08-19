Carbondale clinic's ketamine and SGB treatments shows promise for depression, PTSD patients

CARBONDALE — Anesthesiologist Dr. Mark Garwin strongly believes in the ability to critically change the course of a patient's life for the better — especially for those with PTSD and depression.

At the Albany Clinic in Carbondale that he established several years ago, Garwin and his staff of other medical professionals use stellate ganglion blocks and ketamine IV drug infusions as interventions for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and treatment-resistant depression. He said he has seen success in more than three-quarters of his clients.

“Both the stellate ganglion block and drug infusion therapies are best described as interventions,” Garwin writes in a medical essay he shares with clients. “They may achieve remission from PTSD symptoms in a significant number of patients, but the intent of these procedures is to reduce and stabilize the PTSD symptoms and thereby allow patients to engage in and adhere to the other treatment options that are available.”

The SGB is a minimally invasive procedure where a local anesthetic is injected into the stellate ganglion, a group of nerve cells in the neck which regulates the body’s “fight or flight” mechanism. Garwin said in many military veterans and first responders who have been subject to trauma, the fight or flight reflex “runs on high all of the time.”