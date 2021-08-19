Carbondale clinic's ketamine and SGB treatments shows promise for depression, PTSD patients

CARBONDALE — Anesthesiologist Dr. Mark Garwin strongly believes in the ability to critically change the course of a patient's life for the better — especially for those with PTSD and depression.
At the Albany Clinic in Carbondale that he established several years ago, Garwin and his staff of other medical professionals use stellate ganglion blocks and ketamine IV drug infusions as interventions for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and treatment-resistant depression. He said he has seen success in more than three-quarters of his clients.
“Both the stellate ganglion block and drug infusion therapies are best described as interventions,” Garwin writes in a medical essay he shares with clients. “They may achieve remission from PTSD symptoms in a significant number of patients, but the intent of these procedures is to reduce and stabilize the PTSD symptoms and thereby allow patients to engage in and adhere to the other treatment options that are available.”
The SGB is a minimally invasive procedure where a local anesthetic is injected into the stellate ganglion, a group of nerve cells in the neck which regulates the body’s “fight or flight” mechanism. Garwin said in many military veterans and first responders who have been subject to trauma, the fight or flight reflex “runs on high all of the time.”
“This (the SGB) is basically a reboot that cuts off that feedback into the brain and resets the threshold for that whole sympathetic system,” he explained. “Bottom line is that it works. Period.”
Garwin said he began hearing about SGB several years ago after a Department of Defense study and a published report in the Journal of the American Medical Association suggested promising results for those suffering from PTSD.
A segment on television’s “60 Minutes” and a number of scholarly articles followed. As he continued to read and learn of the potential for success, he knew he could help others.
“This is what I do for a living,” said Garwin, who works as an anesthesiologist for a regional health care organization. “I do nerve blocks, I do stellate ganglion blocks and have for a long time. I have this skill set that uniquely qualifies me and I can do this.”
Ketamine was developed in the 1960s and has had success as an anesthetic. Clinical studies over the last 30 years have shown military personnel who received ketamine had lower incidence of PTSD than those who had not received ketamine.
He said the results of SGB and ketamine drug infusion therapy can often be seen immediately.
“I use what I call a ‘sense of well-being’ scale where zero is absolute misery, ten is euphoria and five is neutral – you wake up and you don’t feel great or you don’t feel terrible,” he explained. “Clients will come in at a one or two or leave at a level six or seven.”
Garwin said following either procedure, clients are released back into the care of their regular mental health care professional.
“This is a bridge to long-term therapy,” he explained. This enables people to engage in therapy, counseling and work with professionals to adjust their medication.”
He said even though the interventions do not work for every patient, most see almost immediate improvement in the way the feel about things.
“Overall, our success rate in having a significant improvement in a patient’s condition is 85%,” he said.
The Albany Clinic is open for consultations and interventions most evenings and Saturdays. For Garwin and the staff, the results continue to inspire.
“We all like working here in the evenings and on the weekends – after our other medical jobs – because we get immediate feedback from patients. Everybody here is emotionally invested in the well-being of patients and the feedback still amazes us.”