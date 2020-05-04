Carbondale Closed Mic Night prompted anonymous $10K donation to Good Samaritan House

“I was elated. I dropped the check and got on the phone,” Mullen said.

“We got a 10,000 check from your guys’ thing, thanks so much,” Graham recalled the text message he received from Mullen.

Graham said he wasn’t quick to take credit because the check was written after the March 30 event. But he said Mullen assured them it was a direct result of Closed Mic Night’s fundraising.

Though always grateful for support, this check came at a particularly good moment for the charitable group. On April 3, the Good Samaritan House shared a Facebook post from the Neighborhood Co-op that its annual “Feed Your Neighbor 5K” had to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic — proceeds from this were supposed to go to Good Sams. Mullen told The Southern that a second fundraiser had to be postponed, as well. She said both fundraisers usually net $10,000 together.

“So this donation is going to cover up our budget loss,” Mullen said.

Graham said Closed Mic Night has, in a way, been more successful than the in-person version. Just before the shutdown in March, the weekly Tuesday night event started passing the hat for local charitable groups.

“We were averaging about $50 a week,” Graham said.