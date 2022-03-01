Carbondale club combats teen stress

Teenagers are under a lot of stress. From relationship challenges to academic anxieties and career path decisions, there is plenty they have to deal with.

Add returning to school after the COVID-19 pandemic into the mix and the pressures can be immense.

A group of Carbondale Community High School students are banding together to explore ways to manage and deal with feelings of apprehension and uneasiness through a peer-led organization.

Meeting after school one day each week, the CCHS Stress Management Club gives students from a wide range of backgrounds and circumstances an opportunity to realize they are not the only teens dealing with stress and to help them find ways to reduce or manage the pressures they face.

“When we came back to school this year, mental health was at the top of everyone’s mind, and many students did not feel that they had the tools to manage that,” explained Crystal Harsy, CCHS English Department chair and one of the co-sponsors of the Stress Management Club.

Harsy said the club first started nearly a decade ago and had become inactive until some current students approached her.

“I thought, well, if you guys are coming to me, that means it is something that we need, so let’s start it up again,” she said.

Harsy and School Media Center Coordinator Dawn Taylor sponsor the club, but it is the students who direct activities.

CCHS Senior Amira Ruperto was one of the students who was instrumental in the resurgence of the organization.

“It’s great to have a club because we know there were more people struggling with anxiety, depression and other mental health issues and we felt like it would be really important to have the space with peers and others who could share their experiences so students don’t feel like they are all alone,” Ruperto said.

Harsy said each week’s gathering includes about a dozen students and are a sort of microcosm of the school population.

“We have students from all walks of life that are dealing with the things that come with being a teenager,” Harsy explained. “I can sit at a meeting and see a football player, a theater kid, a Harvard-bound student and a kid from the LGBTQ community. They all talk about what is similar in their lives and how they all experience stress. Yet, they all seem very open and eager for things that will help them navigate where they are right now.”

Club member and CCHS senior Ricky Madison agreed.

“How I deal with stress as an African American male might be different from someone who is a white male or an Asian female, so it’s a chance to learn and understand different people’s emotions and how to deal with your own.”

Ruperto said one thing the club tries to do is to counteract the often negative impact of social media.

“There seems like so much pressure to be a certain way that we see on social media and I think it hurts self-esteem. Social media can be very nasty sometimes.”

Through the club, students learn things such as guided meditation, relaxation techniques and experience stress-reducing activities such as nature walks, breathing exercises and coloring. Harsy said the things students learn seem to help.

“I am confident students would say this helps them get through their teenage years. I’ve seen students who are in really bad places and, honestly, sometimes I’m concerned what I’ll hear about them the next day, but they show up and they’re still making it. That alone is a success. There are lots of little victories but they really add up,” Harsy said.

Madison said he anticipates the skills and techniques he is learning in Stress Management Club will benefit him for years to come.

“I think this will translate into college life as well as into anything else,” he said. “These are lifelong lessons we are learning in the club.”

