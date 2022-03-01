Carbondale club combats teen stress

Teenagers are under a lot of stress. From relationship challenges to academic anxieties and career path decisions, there is plenty they have to deal with.
Add returning to school after the COVID-19 pandemic into the mix and the pressures can be immense.
A group of Carbondale Community High School students are banding together to explore ways to manage and deal with feelings of apprehension and uneasiness through a peer-led organization.
Meeting after school one day each week, the CCHS Stress Management Club gives students from a wide range of backgrounds and circumstances an opportunity to realize they are not the only teens dealing with stress and to help them find ways to reduce or manage the pressures they face.
“When we came back to school this year, mental health was at the top of everyone’s mind, and many students did not feel that they had the tools to manage that,” explained Crystal Harsy, CCHS English Department chair and one of the co-sponsors of the Stress Management Club.
Harsy said the club first started nearly a decade ago and had become inactive until some current students approached her.
“I thought, well, if you guys are coming to me, that means it is something that we need, so let’s start it up again,” she said.
Harsy and School Media Center Coordinator Dawn Taylor sponsor the club, but it is the students who direct activities.
CCHS Senior Amira Ruperto was one of the students who was instrumental in the resurgence of the organization.
“It’s great to have a club because we know there were more people struggling with anxiety, depression and other mental health issues and we felt like it would be really important to have the space with peers and others who could share their experiences so students don’t feel like they are all alone,” Ruperto said.
Harsy said each week’s gathering includes about a dozen students and are a sort of microcosm of the school population.
“We have students from all walks of life that are dealing with the things that come with being a teenager,” Harsy explained. “I can sit at a meeting and see a football player, a theater kid, a Harvard-bound student and a kid from the LGBTQ community. They all talk about what is similar in their lives and how they all experience stress. Yet, they all seem very open and eager for things that will help them navigate where they are right now.”
Club member and CCHS senior Ricky Madison agreed.
“How I deal with stress as an African American male might be different from someone who is a white male or an Asian female, so it’s a chance to learn and understand different people’s emotions and how to deal with your own.”
Ruperto said one thing the club tries to do is to counteract the often negative impact of social media.
“There seems like so much pressure to be a certain way that we see on social media and I think it hurts self-esteem. Social media can be very nasty sometimes.”
Through the club, students learn things such as guided meditation, relaxation techniques and experience stress-reducing activities such as nature walks, breathing exercises and coloring. Harsy said the things students learn seem to help.
“I am confident students would say this helps them get through their teenage years. I’ve seen students who are in really bad places and, honestly, sometimes I’m concerned what I’ll hear about them the next day, but they show up and they’re still making it. That alone is a success. There are lots of little victories but they really add up,” Harsy said.
Madison said he anticipates the skills and techniques he is learning in Stress Management Club will benefit him for years to come.
“I think this will translate into college life as well as into anything else,” he said. “These are lifelong lessons we are learning in the club.”
1 of 16
2012 Leap Day tornado
A view of the remains of Shawn Anglin's home on South Water Street after a tornado struck in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Feb. 29, 2012, in Harrisburg.
Harrisburg residents bow their heads in prayer during a community worship service Sunday, March 4, 2012, at Harrisburg High School. Eight people were killed and about 100 injured when a tornado touched down in Harrisburg early on Feb. 29, 2012.
Friends and family exit Lebanon Cumberland Presbyterian Church following the funeral of Randy and Donna Rann on Sunday, March 4, 2012 in Galatia. The couple, who had been married more than 41 years, were among the eight victims of a deadly tornado that struck Harrisburg early on Feb. 29, 2012.
Hallie Palmer, a Harrisburg Middle School student, holds a sign while standing with other supporters outside the funeral of Mary Osman, 75, on Saturday, March 3, 2012 in Harrisburg. Osman was one of eight people killed when a tornado touched down in Harrisburg early on Feb. 29, 2012.
State Rep. Brandon Phelps, center, helps carry the casket of Jaylynn Ferrell, 22, from First Baptist Church following her funeral Saturday, March 3, 2012, in Harrisburg. Ferrell, one of Phelps' former staff members, was one of eight people killed when a tornado touched down in Harrisburg early on Feb. 29, 2012.
Supporters line the streets outside Reed Funeral Chapel during the funeral of Mary Osman, 75, on Saturday, March 3, 2012, in Harrisburg. Osman was one of eight people killed when a tornado touched down in Harrisburg early on Feb. 29, 2012.
Rubble and portions of the facade are all that remain of St. Joseph's Catholic Church on Friday, March 3, 2012, in Ridgway. A tornado that touched down early on Feb. 29, 2012, damaged about half of the town's 400 homes and businesses, and claimed eight lives in nearby Harrisburg.
The carved marble alter of St. Joseph's Catholic Church remains standing amid the rubble Friday, March 3, 2012 in Ridgway. A tornado that touched down early on Feb. 29, 2012, damaged about half of the town's 400 homes and businesses, and claimed eight lives in nearby Harrisburg.
10 years later: Leap Day tornado strikes Harrisburg, Illinois
1 of 16
2012 Leap Day tornado
A view of the remains of Shawn Anglin's home on South Water Street after a tornado struck in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Feb. 29, 2012, in Harrisburg.
THE SOUTHERN FILE PHOTO
2012 Leap Day tornado
Debris from the Kellers' property is shown in piles on their front yard, ready for pickup, after the Feb. 29, 2012, tornado in Harrisburg.
Greg Keller, The Southern
030214-nws-hburg-recap
The view from West State Street looking down on some of the hardest hit parts of Harrisburg following the 2012 Leap Day tornado just hours after the tornado hit the town.
The Southern File Photo
030214-nws-hburg-businesses
One of the few trees that remained after the Leap Day Tornado of 2012. After the tornado, debris engulfed the surrounding area. Very few reminders of the tornado's impact remain.
Steve Matzker, The Southern
2012 Leap Day tornado
Kate Mackz with IEMA (from right), Felix Lopez and Larry Duke with FEMA walk around some destruction left by last weeks tornado to a home on Sullivan Street on Monday, March 5, 2012, in Harrisburg.
The Southern File Photo
2012 Leap Day tornado
Harrisburg residents bow their heads in prayer during a community worship service Sunday, March 4, 2012, at Harrisburg High School. Eight people were killed and about 100 injured when a tornado touched down in Harrisburg early on Feb. 29, 2012.
The Southern File Photo
2012 Leap Day tornado
Friends and family exit Lebanon Cumberland Presbyterian Church following the funeral of Randy and Donna Rann on Sunday, March 4, 2012 in Galatia. The couple, who had been married more than 41 years, were among the eight victims of a deadly tornado that struck Harrisburg early on Feb. 29, 2012.
The Southern File Photo
2012 Leap Day tornado
Hallie Palmer, a Harrisburg Middle School student, holds a sign while standing with other supporters outside the funeral of Mary Osman, 75, on Saturday, March 3, 2012 in Harrisburg. Osman was one of eight people killed when a tornado touched down in Harrisburg early on Feb. 29, 2012.
The Southern File Photo
2012 Leap Day tornado
State Rep. Brandon Phelps, center, helps carry the casket of Jaylynn Ferrell, 22, from First Baptist Church following her funeral Saturday, March 3, 2012, in Harrisburg. Ferrell, one of Phelps' former staff members, was one of eight people killed when a tornado touched down in Harrisburg early on Feb. 29, 2012.
The Southern File Photo
2012 Leap Day tornado
Supporters line the streets outside Reed Funeral Chapel during the funeral of Mary Osman, 75, on Saturday, March 3, 2012, in Harrisburg. Osman was one of eight people killed when a tornado touched down in Harrisburg early on Feb. 29, 2012.
The Southern File Photo
2012 Leap Day tornado
Rubble and portions of the facade are all that remain of St. Joseph's Catholic Church on Friday, March 3, 2012, in Ridgway. A tornado that touched down early on Feb. 29, 2012, damaged about half of the town's 400 homes and businesses, and claimed eight lives in nearby Harrisburg.
The Southern File Photo
2012 Leap Day tornado
The carved marble alter of St. Joseph's Catholic Church remains standing amid the rubble Friday, March 3, 2012 in Ridgway. A tornado that touched down early on Feb. 29, 2012, damaged about half of the town's 400 homes and businesses, and claimed eight lives in nearby Harrisburg.
The Southern File Photo
2012 Leap Day tornado
Ron Patterson (center) observes the post destruction clean-up of his shed after powerful storms ripped through Harrisburg early on Feb. 29, 2012.
The Southern File Photos
2012 Leap Day tornado
Jane Buti of Terre Haute wipes her nose after removing a few possessions from her damaged car on Feb. 29, 2012. Buti had been visiting former schoolmate, Utha Angelly of Harrisburg.
The Southern File Photo
2012 Leap Day tornado
An equipment shed that was part of the Southern FS business along South Main Street was destroyed by a tornado in Harrisburg on Wednesday, Feb. 29, 2012.
The Southern File Photo
2012 Leap Day tornado
Members of several fire departments search for survivors in a Harrisburg neighborhood after an early morning storm destroyed several homes on Wednesday, February 29, 2012.
Early in his first quarter at the University of California, Davis, Ryan Manriquez realized he needed help. A combination of pressures — avoiding COVID-19, enduring a breakup, dealing with a disability, trying to keep up with a tough slate of classes — hit him hard.
Crystal Harsy (right), a teacher at Carbondale Community High School, oversees a school group helping students find ways to cope with stress and anxiety. The group, the Stress Management Club, meets weekly.