Carbondale Community Arts gets new name, space: Artspace 504

The organization long known as Carbondale Community Arts has a new name and a new facility, both aimed at better expanding its impact across the region.

The not-for-profit organization has renamed itself Artspace 304 — the name coming from the building at 304 W. Walnut St. in Carbondale which has served as the group’s headquarters, gallery and media space since 2016.

Additionally, the group recently purchased a building at 607 S. Illinois Ave in Carbondale with plans to make the location a space for studios, maker spaces, offices and art-related retail. Artspace 304 finalized its purchase of the former Café Melange location in late December.

Artspace 304 Executive Director Chuck Benya said the new name better reflects the organization’s footprint.

“The name is more representative of the counties that we represent and are part of our concerted effort to do outreach in all of the 25 counties we represent,” Benya explained.

The group serves Southern Illinois counties south of Interstate 70 with the exception of those in the metro-east area, he said.

The purchase of the former café was made possible, in part, by a donation of one-half the purchase price from an unspecified donor, Benya said. Artspace 304 is now working with constituents and others to develop plans for the nearly 4,000 square-foot building. Potential plans and ideas from interior design students at Southern Illinois University Carbondale are also being considered.

“The former restaurant space is only about a quarter to a third of the space of the whole building,” explained Marsha Ryan, Artspace 304 board president. “In addition to the first floor, there is a basement and a couple of offices upstairs, so it’s a three-story building, much bigger than anyone who visited the restaurant would have thought.”

Organizational leaders say plans for the building will include administrative offices as well as a gift shop featuring the work of Southern Illinois artists as well focusing on workforce development.

“We are looking at opportunities that we may be able to bring into the building so that we can hire and train people, developing job skills to get into the workforce,” Benya said.

Ryan said the new building will also assist the organization in fundraising through art-related retail sales. She added that dedicated space for lessons and classes will be included.

Leaders say the location – on the southern edge of Carbondale’s arts and entertainment district – is a perfect spot for collaboration with the city, the university and area artists.

“We’re proud to be part of the city’s plans to create a downtown that invites visitors in large measures through arts and entertainment. We’re really excited about the synergies,” Ryan said.

Carbondale Economic Development Director Steve Mitchell said Artspace 304’s new venture is a great step for the district.

“This fits in perfectly with what I think is the city council’s vision of creating an arts and entertainment district. This has the potential to be an anchor for the district and I think it will draw people into the downtown,” he said.

Artspace 304’s namesake building on Walnut Street will continue to serve as gallery, media and special event space, Benya said.

