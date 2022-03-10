Carbondale Community Farmers Market to host plant giveaway March 19th

The Carbondale Community Farmers Market will be hosting a free, community Plant Giveaway event on Saturday, March 19th, 2022 from 10am to 1 pm at the University Mall in Carbondale. We are partnering with Mcnitt Growers of Carbondale, Gro Up Gardening of Carbondale, and Mighty Rivers Nursery for this event. Plant starts that will be available include native plants, spring and summer vegetables, and flowers. Patrons will be able to pick out a free plant, pot it up, and take it home to plant at home when weather permits. This event is completely free to the public and family friendly.

Along with the Plant Giveaway event, we will have the indoor Carbondale Community Farmers Market taking place in the same location for convenience. As a producer-only market, everything for sale is grown, cooked, baked, or made by the vendor selling said items. Offerings will include a wide range of sustainably grown vegetables, grass-fed meats, pasture raised eggs, fresh breads and baked goods, herbs, gourmet mushrooms, syrups, jams, jellies, and other canned goods. Customers will also find soaps, body products, crafts, homemade pet treats, and garden vegetable and flower starts. Coffee and tea will also be available on site for patrons to enjoy while shopping.

The market continues to welcome SNAP customers with the Link-Match double coupon program. Customers who receive SNAP benefits can use their LINK card to purchase SNAP eligible foods at the market, and the Link Match program matches these purchases with up to $25 each week to spend on fresh fruits and vegetables at the market.

If you have any questions or want more information please contact Karen Jensen-Britton, CCFM Market Manager, at karen@fwsoil.org

Carbondale Community Farmers Market is a program of Food Works, which is 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, facilitating the development of a regional food economy in Southern Illinois. www.fwsoil.org We believe that a truly enduring approach emphasizes access to good food for everyone, which keeps food dollars circulating in local communities, and balances human needs with the health of the air, water and land resources on which all life depends. For more information visit www.carbondalemarket.com or www.facebook.com/communityfarmersmarket

