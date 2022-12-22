Carbondale Community High School ups safety with metal detectors

When students return to Carbondale Community High School after their winter break, they will be passing through metal detectors on the way to their lockers and classrooms.

In an effort to ensure student and staff safety, the school has purchased a series of CEIA Opengate weapon detection systems and will gradually begin using the units at entries to the school on school days as well as during large public events held on campus.

School officials say the systems, purchased with school health and safety funds at a cost of about $15,000 each, are designed for students and others to walkthrough the detectors without removing backpacks or emptying pockets. The system is able to detect dense metal objects and alert staff who will be monitoring the detectors.

Carbondale Community High School District No. 165 Superintendent Daniel Booth said that he believes the school will be the first in the region to use metal detectors, but similar systems are already being used by schools in Champaign, Springfield and Mayfield, Kentucky. He added the addition of the metal detectors is a proactive move by the district.

“I’ve been involved with the high school for over 17 years and we’ve never encountered a firearm in the building, but at the time we are in, I think you can never be too cautious and we really started pondering if there was anything else we could do within our district to better ensure safety and just give people a better sense of security,” he explained. “We found these metal detectors that we believe will not cause traffic flow issues in the morning.”

Booth said five sets of the detectors will be utilized at the CCHS main campus and at the school’s Rebound facility on Oakland Avenue. He said a benefit of the systems is the speed at which the system will work once fully implemented, with a minimum impact to the nearly 1,000 people entering the high school each morning.

“It is not a system where you walk up to it and empty out everything before you go through. You can walk through it and it will be able to detect the presence of any dense metal objects,” he said, adding administrators and security officials are fine-tuning the system to not react to items such as umbrellas.

“What we are looking for are guns,” Booth added.

The systems are portable and Booth indicated that they eventually would be used at larger events including basketball and football games. The school also is installing a new security vestibule at the main entrance of the building.

“Visitors will have to check in at that office, they’ll have to be buzzed into the building and they’ll actually have to stay in that office unless they are being escorted somewhere. If they are picking up or dropping up students, they’ll have to stay in that office and the students will come to them,” Booth explained.

Booth said the system will be phased in over the first few weeks of school in January.

