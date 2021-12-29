Carbondale community rallies to help Wil Davis, beloved barista, through cancer diagnosis

CARBONDALE ― Wil Davis, 62, has worked as a barista and manager at the Longbranch Café & Bakery for most of his adult life.

And in October 2020, he was diagnosed with colon cancer when he was already without work due to the pandemic.

Davis said he didn’t have enough to pay his bills and couldn’t go back to work, so his niece Betsy Wellman, created a GoFundMe account for him.

So far, the account has raised $32,982 to help with his medical bills and cost of transportation for treatment in St. Louis.

Wellman said she is grateful to everyone who has been able to help and was shocked and pleased to see how successful the fundraiser was.

“He's fun loving. He's a great guy. He would help anybody out who needed it,” Wellman said. “And so I'm really grateful for people, you know, on the other side who are helping him out when he needs it now.”

Hangar 9 will be hosting a benefit for Wil from 8 p.m. to midnight on Jan. 1 with bands and a raffle. Pet Mosquito, Lung Darts and Jessica Knight-Carnes will be playing and all proceeds go directly to Wil.

Lilly Dunkel, one of the organizers for the event, used to work with Wil. She said she felt like she had to do something.

“He's worked his whole life, like 30 years in the service industry, and at the end of the day, there wasn't anyone there to help him out when he needed help,” Dunkel said.

The idea to host a benefit show and donate the proceeds to Wil came to Dunkel and with the help of Blake Bledsoe at Hangar 9, they put together the event.

“Wil is an amazing person, and he's touched so many people in this community, and he's the most hardworking person you've ever met in your life and he deserves better than the hand he's been dealt,” Dunkel said. “So it's time for us to help him out, basically, and it could be any of us. Where Wil is at now, it could be any of us, especially those of us in the service industry.”

Davis said the support he has received is unbelievable.

“I've had people come over to my house, and just drop off $1,000 and I'm like, 'Are you kidding me?' and they were the last person in the world that I would suspect would do something like that. But it's just taught me that lesson into giving back,” Davis said.

Davis said despite everything that has happened and despite the fact that he still can’t leave his house due to the pandemic, the community and the help he has received has given him new hope for humanity.

“I mean, we're still left there helping each other. So I'm grateful for that,” Davis said.

Davis said while he is confident he will make it through, he is not yet sure what his future holds.

“My life was always a routine up to now. I'd wake up at 4:30 in the morning, go to work. Get off at about three o'clock, you know, I mean, and I did that. I did that same thing for 30 years. And the routine, you know, it's like, it's taken me out, it's taken me out of my element,” Davis said.

Davis said now that he has been taken out of this routine, he is learning how to live and he doesn’t want to be a routine anymore. And, he said he wants to be sure to give back to others.

“If anybody gets in a situation, and they are alone, or they need someone to talk to or they need a ride, I would be there for them,” Davis said. “Because the people that's been here for me, I mean, it's just taught, it's just taught me a life lesson.”

Davis’ fundraiser can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/wil039s-cancer-fight

