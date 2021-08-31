Carbondale council establishes 'entertainment district' on the strip

CARBONDALE — Steven Mitchell, the city’s economic development director, says he’s hopeful about the city’s recent establishment of an arts and entertainment district on the strip.
Mitchell said the city hopes the district will create more traffic and entertainment in the downtown area and improve enrollment at SIU.
The council voted last month to establish the district, which allows people 21 and older to drink alcohol and walk around within the district boundaries during certain, special events, according to a draft boundary map provided by the city.
The boundaries of this district include the entirety of the Carbondale Strip. The public consumption of alcohol will be allowed in this area from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday to Thursday and noon to 2 a.m. Friday through Sunday.
By loosening some of the requirements to create outdoor seating and beer gardens, Mitchell said the city is trying to give people a way to gather for events — and businesses a way to operate — safely amid the pandemic.
“So what we’ve really done is try to make it easier for people to move outside. So our hope is that this gives our hospitality sector more options to serve customers in a safer environment,” Mitchell said.
The move is aimed at combating the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the region, along with the revenue loss associated with declines in business and SIU’s enrollment numbers.
According to figures from the Carbondale City Council, hospitality businesses downtown averaged a combined revenue loss of nearly 10% from 2016 to 2019. During 2020 at the height of the pandemic, the same businesses averaged a combined loss of over 42%, according to those figures.
Within the district boundaries, the city is waiving the beer garden license fee, expanding the noise ordinance exemption, expanding the definition of licensed premise for liquor license holders, and lowering the legal entry age and employee age for class B liquor license holders to 18, according to a summary presented during the Aug. 24 City Council meeting.
Mitchell said all bars in the city can now allow entrance to those 18 and up; however, it is the individual bar owner’s choice whether or not they decide to do this.
Mitchell said the amendments made to create the district are set to take effect immediately.