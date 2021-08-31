Carbondale council establishes 'entertainment district' on the strip

CARBONDALE — Steven Mitchell, the city’s economic development director, says he’s hopeful about the city’s recent establishment of an arts and entertainment district on the strip.

Mitchell said the city hopes the district will create more traffic and entertainment in the downtown area and improve enrollment at SIU.

The council voted last month to establish the district, which allows people 21 and older to drink alcohol and walk around within the district boundaries during certain, special events, according to a draft boundary map provided by the city.

The boundaries of this district include the entirety of the Carbondale Strip. The public consumption of alcohol will be allowed in this area from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday to Thursday and noon to 2 a.m. Friday through Sunday.

By loosening some of the requirements to create outdoor seating and beer gardens, Mitchell said the city is trying to give people a way to gather for events — and businesses a way to operate — safely amid the pandemic.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}