Carbondale council to defer projects, shift tax revenue to firm up budget amid COVID concerns

CARBONDALE — In its second remote meeting, the Carbondale City Council made tentative budget plans for the next fiscal year on Tuesday evening, with the understanding that things will change because of COVID-19.
Carbondale City Manager Gary Williams said Monday that he and city staff were in the process of putting together the FY21 budget when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the state — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a series of executive orders closing all nonessential businesses and asking residents to stay home.
“Due to the timing of the COVID-19 pandemic and the completion of the draft FY 2021 budget, Staff has foregone making any major modifications at this point,” Williams’ budget introduction letter reads.
“The certainty that the City’s revenues will be reduced due to COVID-19 may require additional cuts to services and personnel as well as a possible reallocation of existing revenues from dedicated streams for capital improvements to pay for essential City services,” the letter continued.
In light of the economic hit the city is taking because of COVID-19, Williams made three recommendations to council members, which he outlined in a memo to council April 9.
The first is to reallocate the 2% food and beverage tax, the 4% package liquor tax, the .125% home rule tax earmarked for the local improvement fund, and a portion of the municipal motor fuel tax earmarked for the local improvement fund for one fiscal year. The memo said that doing this will reallocate $1,917,816 to the general fund.
The second recommendation was to reallocate funding for design and construction of certain city projects to the general fund — this would push back the timeline on these for one year to FY22. The projects include:
- Greenway Path safety improvements
- Cemetery maintenance and office building replacement
- Street maintenance rock salt storage facility
- Illinois Avenue streetscape — Phase III
- Emergency warning sirens
- Cherry Street/Elm Street storm sewer interceptor replacement
- Citywide drainage study
- Replace corrugated metal pipes in SE Quadrant
- College Street box culvert replacement
- Chautauqua Bridge replacement
- Street condition survey/study
- Pavement management program
- East College Street reconstruction
- Sidewalk improvements
According to the budget memo, the savings generated by deferring these projects would be about $1,081,500.
Speaking about this recommendation Wednesday, Williams said there are currently not any contracts for these projects. So no termination agreements would have to be met with vendors.
The third recommendation was to negotiate a 0% increase in salaries for employees in FY21 — the city currently has a 2.5% pay increase budgeted for all city employees. Williams wrote in the memo that the strategy “would be to meet with each bargaining group and ask to extend the current contracts one year to include a 0% increase” for FY21 in the hopes that the bargaining units would agree to this to mitigate the risk of layoffs. If the negotiations were successful, the memo says it would reduce expenditures in the general fund by $290,877, and $378,608 across all funds.
The conversation about these recommendations Tuesday was largely supportive and ended with a straw poll of council members that showed support for all three measures.
“This has got to be the most challenging year to create a budget,” Councilperson Lee Fronabarger said Tuesday.
Williams said Wednesday that recommendations one and two won’t be a problem to implement. The third will be contingent on bargaining with the four unions representing city workers. He said these meetings are being set up for later this week and early next week. The budget has to be finalized and presented at the April 28 City Council meeting.
Councilman Jeff Doherty asked that there be a regular update on finances in coming meetings. He said in light of the current economic situation the city finds itself in because of COVID-19 and the likelihood of needing to amend the budget in the coming months, these would be helpful.
The council also took up discussion of suspending the city’s next food and beverage and package liquor tax payments — a petition submitted asked that it do this to help small businesses impacted by COVID-19 restrictions make ends meet.
It was ultimately decided that this would not be the best course of action for the city.
“The bottom line to me is that we have the fiduciary responsibility to the citizens,” Doherty said.
Councilman Adam Loos said this money is needed to continue providing city services to residents.
It was noted that the petition arrived before aid at the federal and state levels for small businesses assistance.
