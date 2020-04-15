Carbondale council to defer projects, shift tax revenue to firm up budget amid COVID concerns

The conversation about these recommendations Tuesday was largely supportive and ended with a straw poll of council members that showed support for all three measures.

“This has got to be the most challenging year to create a budget,” Councilperson Lee Fronabarger said Tuesday.

"This has got to be the most challenging year to create a budget," Councilperson Lee Fronabarger said Tuesday.

Williams said Wednesday that recommendations one and two won’t be a problem to implement. The third will be contingent on bargaining with the four unions representing city workers. He said these meetings are being set up for later this week and early next week. The budget has to be finalized and presented at the April 28 City Council meeting.

Councilman Jeff Doherty asked that there be a regular update on finances in coming meetings. He said in light of the current economic situation the city finds itself in because of COVID-19 and the likelihood of needing to amend the budget in the coming months, these would be helpful.

The council also took up discussion of suspending the city’s next food and beverage and package liquor tax payments — a petition submitted asked that it do this to help small businesses impacted by COVID-19 restrictions make ends meet.

It was ultimately decided that this would not be the best course of action for the city.