Carbondale council to weigh pros, cons of park district merger

CARBONDALE — As part of its years-long discussion on the matter, the city council will weigh in Tuesday on a proposed merger with the city's Park District.

A newly released internal city document highlights the pros and cons of such a merger, which is expected to be the subject of discussion during the Carbondale City Council's next meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Among the benefits include a reduction in duplicative services, the elimination of the park district's taxing body altogether, and cash flow improvements because of the city’s financial standing.

Proponents of a merger have said creating a parks department within the city would allow the city to develop a more robust park system. However, the city's proposal was upfront about potential risks. While there may be advantages to a merger on paper, external factors out of the city's control could cause the initiative to fail, the document said.

Discussions of a potential merger of the two taxing bodies began in 2017 as officials considered whether to renew the leases of Turley Park, Tatum Heights Park, and Pyles Fork Creek Greenway with the Carbondale Park District.