Carbondale council to weigh pros, cons of park district merger

CARBONDALE — As part of its years-long discussion on the matter, the city council will weigh in Tuesday on a proposed merger with the city's Park District.
A newly released internal city document highlights the pros and cons of such a merger, which is expected to be the subject of discussion during the Carbondale City Council's next meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Among the benefits include a reduction in duplicative services, the elimination of the park district's taxing body altogether, and cash flow improvements because of the city’s financial standing.
Proponents of a merger have said creating a parks department within the city would allow the city to develop a more robust park system. However, the city's proposal was upfront about potential risks. While there may be advantages to a merger on paper, external factors out of the city's control could cause the initiative to fail, the document said.
In special meeting, Carbondale Council asks city staff to make a merger proposal to give to Park District
CARBONDALE — After reviewing the management documents it requested, the Carbondale City Council has asked city staff to prepare a proposal to …
Discussions of a potential merger of the two taxing bodies began in 2017 as officials considered whether to renew the leases of Turley Park, Tatum Heights Park, and Pyles Fork Creek Greenway with the Carbondale Park District.
The understanding was that CPKD would continue to maintain them. However, park properties continued to fall victim to deferred maintenance, leaving crumbling conditions in some, which prompted the Carbondale City Council to add a ballot referendum question in 2019 asking if a merger should happen. The result was 71% of voters saying yes.
The park district’s depleted resources are complicated but a big source of lost revenue is an ever-decreasing tax base. The CPKD has reached its ceiling for how much it can levy from property taxes, one of its chief sources of income.
There’s been little movement on the merger since the ballot question, aside from a meeting or two that mostly saw both sides engage in heated discussions without many results.
The Carbondale Park District has operated for the last five years with deficit budgets and has nearly depleting all of its fund balance, according to the proposed merger documents released Friday by the city.
The district's fund balance was $246,916 at the end of 2018, and an additional $135,403 cash on hand, the document stated.
Additionally, the district's long-term debt at the end of 2018 was $4.2 million. After refinancing its debt in 2019, the district's debt was $4.18 million at the end of 2019, according to the city's analysis.
Through a text message Monday, Carbondale City Manager Gary Williams said the proposal doesn’t present new ideas but is a collection of previous thoughts and suggestions from council.
The document presents two possible scenarios for council to consider, the first being things staying the way they are.
“Steps are being taken which seem to indicate that CPKD is comfortable moving forward with their same operational style but with the addition of a long-term strategic plan to guide future policy decisions,” the proposal document states.
It added that the CPKD has outlined several potential initiatives and projects in its most recent strategic plan — including enclosing the competition pool at the Super Splash Park, developing a new community center to replace the Life Center, and building a short course at Hickory Ridge Golf Course.
“It’s unclear, and we are unsure, how these improvements will be funded,” the proposal said. It said that without added revenue streams or without the elimination of programs or other facilities “these items will remain unfunded and limit CPKD’s ability to achieve the goals defined in the strategic plan, and if funded will cause additional cash flow issues.”
Carbondale Park District leaders are considering the future of the pool at the LIFE Community Center after staff discovered plumbing and roof problems at the aging facility.
A merger could also pose more problems than solutions, the document states, suggesting that future costs may escalate higher than expected, facilities could be in more need of capital than forecasted, existing revenue streams could dry up, political change could undo efforts, or the city could lose home rule authority which would limit benefits.
Home rule authority gives the city the ability to levy its own taxes.
The Carbondale City Council will discuss the possible merger at its 6 p.m. Tuesday meeting.
To attend by phone, residents can dial 1-631-992-3221 and use the dial-in access code 167-379-728. Those wishing to attend via video are encouraged to find instructions on the city’s website, explorecarbondale.com.
618-351-5823
On Twitter: @ismithreports