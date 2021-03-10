Carbondale council votes to send merger proposal to city park district

CARBONDALE — The City Council voted Tuesday to send its merger proposal to the city's Park District, nearly two years after voters approved the city exploring merging operations.
Discussions of a potential merger of the two taxing bodies began in 2017 as officials considered whether to renew the leases of Turley Park, Tatum Heights Park, and Pyles Fork Creek Greenway with the Carbondale Park District.
A 2019 ballot referendum showed 71% of voters approved of the city exploring a potential merger.
One of the Park District’s revenue streams is a property tax levy, which has been consistently shrinking.
This, among other issues, has put the district on bad financial footing.
As they have debated a potential merger, city council members have criticized the park district, particularly when it comes to park maintenance and its scheduling of events.
Councilpersons, and Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry, were also critical of the way the district has handled money for the last few decades.
'This gets us here'
During its regular Tuesday meeting, council members weighed in on a recently released city merger proposal.
The proposal was created using council’s previous comments about what it would like a potential merger to look like and an external financial analysis.
“Part of the problem we’ve had here is that there’s never been a proposal on the table,” Councilperson Adam Loos said Tuesday.
He said what few meetings and discussions council previously had, both internally and with the park district, have led to several ideas, but not many of them actionable.
“This gets us there,” Loos said of the merger proposal.
Park district offended?
Park District Board President Carl Flowers spoke during Tuesday’s virtual council meeting and was given the chance to speak to the council.
He said the first he heard of the proposal document was Monday. Flower said he was concerned the proposal made appear both the council and the park district had met to discuss the merger specifically.
“From the park district perspective the only times we have met have been at the suggestion of the park district regarding the leases on Turley Park, Evergreen Park etc.,” he said.
Further, he said he tried multiple times to speak with Henry to set up such a talk but had no luck.
He said it was unreasonable to assume the two parties had discussed the merger specifically when the only talks had been about leases. He said the city putting forth this idea was “disrespectful” to the district.
“I can't understand why the park (district) would be offended,” Loos said of the merger proposal. He also said it didn’t make sense to have a bunch of meetings about hypotheticals — nothing would get resolved. He said the proposal presented Tuesday was a step in the right direction.
When asked by Henry if the district would consider the proposal, Flowers said the park district board would.
The merger document presents two possible scenarios for council to consider: a merger of the two taxing bodies, or keeping things the way they are now.
Among the benefits include a reduction in duplicative services, the elimination of the park district's taxing body altogether, and cash flow improvements because of the city’s financial standing.
Proponents of a merger have said creating a parks department within the city would allow the city to develop a more robust park system. However, the city's proposal was upfront about potential risks. While there may be advantages to a merger on paper, external factors out of the city's control could cause the initiative to fail, the document said.
New day for dialogue
Before the council voted unanimously Tuesday to send the proposal to the park district, Henry suggested the proposal marked a new day for dialogue between the park district and the city.
“Let’s see if we can kind of forget about the past here and try to move forward and try to be positive,” Henry said.
In speaking with The Southern Wednesday, Flowers was diplomatic in his response to the council vote Tuesday. He said his board will discuss the proposal during its April 12 board meeting.
Reacting to Henry’s suggestion that council and board members “try to move forward,” Flowers said if you forget the past, you tend to make the same mistakes. He suggested trust building moving forward.
“Trust is something we need to have in each other,” Flowers said.
