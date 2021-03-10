Carbondale council votes to send merger proposal to city park district

+2 Carbondale LIFE Community Center pool in need of major repairs Carbondale Park District leaders are considering the future of the pool at the LIFE Community Center after staff discovered plumbing and roof problems at the aging facility.

“Part of the problem we’ve had here is that there’s never been a proposal on the table,” Councilperson Adam Loos said Tuesday.

He said what few meetings and discussions council previously had, both internally and with the park district, have led to several ideas, but not many of them actionable.

“This gets us there,” Loos said of the merger proposal.

Park district offended?

Park District Board President Carl Flowers spoke during Tuesday’s virtual council meeting and was given the chance to speak to the council.

He said the first he heard of the proposal document was Monday. Flower said he was concerned the proposal made appear both the council and the park district had met to discuss the merger specifically.

“From the park district perspective the only times we have met have been at the suggestion of the park district regarding the leases on Turley Park, Evergreen Park etc.,” he said.

Further, he said he tried multiple times to speak with Henry to set up such a talk but had no luck.