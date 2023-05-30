Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Operator Mark Waicukauski was informed Friday of a cease-and-desist from the Minnesota-based American Dairy Queen Corporation, preventing the over 70-year-old franchise from doing business under the DQ brand. He said the relationship between the Carbondale store and the corporation had been acrimonious for some time.

Waicukauski told The Southern on Friday evening in between explaining the situation to customers at the walk-up only business that the location had been operating on “a very old franchise agreement” and admitted that he hadn’t completely followed company directives as to menu items.

He said he sensed a growing push from DQ for the “Grill and Chill” business model which included a variety of food items.

“They want everything done the same way as Grill and Chills and such and we can’t make it on that type of menu,” he said, explaining that the location’s size prohibits the installation of grills, fryers and other equipment.

He said his plan, however, is to continue – just not as a Dairy Queen.

“We hope to open back up as an independent and do the same things we’ve been doing for years and years,” he said, but he was unable to provide a timeline for serving frozen treats under a different name. “I don’t know how long it will take or what it will entail, but I do plan on it.”

Waicukauski said rebranding has been on his radar.

“With some of the different decisions that Dairy Queen’s been making lately, I’ve actually been thinking about it before this,” he said.

Still, the loss of the community’s DQ came as a shock to local residents. One unnamed potential customer, heard in the background during Waicukauski’s Friday evening telephone interview, spoke for hundreds when he said, “They close down the Dairy Queen, they might as well close Carbondale.”

Others took to social media to express their disappointment. Some have called for residents to flood the corporation with letters and emails. One person called for action from the Carbondale City Council.

More than 2,300 people have signed a Change.org petition urging the company to reconsider its decision and keep the restaurant operating under its large, neon “Dairy Queen” rooftop sign.

On the page for the online petition, organizer Heidi Stauber wrote: “The Dairy Queen is more than a restaurant to us. It is a city landmark, traditional gathering place and heart and soul of our memories. It is the single most often mentioned business on Carbondale Facebook pages. For decades, students at Southern Illinois University have bought their DQ treats and sat on the curb in front to gossip and watch passersby. We treasure childhood memories of Dilly Bars, and Mr. Misty and our very first banana split, bought at this same window. Some of us have returned with our own children and then grandchildren to share our memories along with a Dairy Queen treat.”

Several petition signers indicated they personally do not plan on visiting a DQ franchise in the future in response. Many accused the corporation “destroying history” and not recognizing the value of vintage locations, but most who took to social media shared about the business’ iconic place in Carbondale and in their lives.

“So many memories at the DQ,” wrote Carbondale’s Karyn Forbes. “Opening week, closing week and countless weeks in between. I’ve never been there and not seen someone I know.”

Will Stransky of Pompano Beach, Florida posted, “Had my first treat at the DQ in 1967. Loved sitting on the wall, enjoying my ‘Chocolate Thursday’ cones.”

Janet Whittenberg Dillard of Westminster, California wrote, “No trip to Carbondale was ever complete without a trip to DQ! When I was a student at SIU, sitting on the wall was a given.”

Others complimented the operator for his role in the community.

“I worked at the DQ in the late ‘70s and built some great memories,” Chicago’s Bob Okita shared. “The heart of the business wasn’t as much ‘DQ’ as it was the Waicukauski family.”

Waicukauski has expressed gratitude for the support.

“We do hope to open back up as an independent … soon,” Waicukauski said on a social media post. “We hope everybody still supports us when we open back up.”